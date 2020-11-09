Jaguars K Josh Lambo Injured at End of Loss to Texans

The Jacksonville Jaguars had to get used to life without Josh Lambo earlier this season. Following Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Houston Texans, the 1-7 Jaguars may have to get used to it once more.

Lambo, one of the league's most accurate and reliable kickers, was injured on his final kick of the game -- an onside kick with 1:30 left that was recovered by the Texans. Following the kick, it appeared Lambo was injured, which head coach Doug Marrone confirmed after the game.

"It sounds like the same area that it was before. I don’t know any more about that," Marrone said.

"What I do, just so you guys know, not like I’m hiding—by the time I do the radio and I come here and do this, when I get back, the doctors get through everyone and then I meet with them. And that’s when I have a better idea of what it is. But it didn’t look good.”

While Marrone didn't have the full specifics of Lambo's injury or the severity of it, it has to be concerning for the team that their veteran kicker is potentially facing another injury after missing four games with an injury earlier this year.

Lambo suffered a hip injury during the Week 2 game against the Tennessee Titans. In his absence, the Jaguars used four different kickers. Those four went 5-9 on field goals and 5-6 on extra points. Each of the four kickers was eventually released by the team, none of them effectively stepping into Lambo's shoes.

Lambo was injured on the same day he made franchise history. On the final play of the first half, Lambo hit a 59-yard field goal to make it 20-16 heading into halftime. The field goal was not only the longest of Lambo's career, but it is tied for the longest field goal in team history.

Lambo has now made all 46 of his attempts in home games (all 41 attempts at TIAA Bank Field and five attempts at Wembley Stadium) and has made 12-of-13 attempts of at least 50 yards. He has also made seven straight field goals of at least 50 yards, the longest streak in the NFL.

Lambo is 5-of-5 on field goal attempts this season, while also making 8-of-10 extra points. He made 2-of-2 field goals against Houston on Sunday but missed one of his two extra point attempts.