SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeJaguar Report+DraftNewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Jaguars K Josh Lambo Injured at End of Loss to Texans

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars had to get used to life without Josh Lambo earlier this season. Following Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Houston Texans, the 1-7 Jaguars may have to get used to it once more. 

Lambo, one of the league's most accurate and reliable kickers, was injured on his final kick of the game -- an onside kick with 1:30 left that was recovered by the Texans. Following the kick, it appeared Lambo was injured, which head coach Doug Marrone confirmed after the game.

"It sounds like the same area that it was before. I don’t know any more about that," Marrone said. 

"What I do, just so you guys know, not like I’m hiding—by the time I do the radio and I come here and do this, when I get back, the doctors get through everyone and then I meet with them. And that’s when I have a better idea of what it is. But it didn’t look good.”

While Marrone didn't have the full specifics of Lambo's injury or the severity of it, it has to be concerning for the team that their veteran kicker is potentially facing another injury after missing four games with an injury earlier this year.

Lambo suffered a hip injury during the Week 2 game against the Tennessee Titans. In his absence, the Jaguars used four different kickers. Those four went 5-9 on field goals and 5-6 on extra points. Each of the four kickers was eventually released by the team, none of them effectively stepping into Lambo's shoes. 

Lambo was injured on the same day he made franchise history. On the final play of the first half, Lambo hit a 59-yard field goal to make it 20-16 heading into halftime. The field goal was not only the longest of Lambo's career, but it is tied for the longest field goal in team history.

Lambo has now made all 46 of his attempts in home games (all 41 attempts at TIAA Bank Field and five attempts at Wembley Stadium) and has made 12-of-13 attempts of at least 50 yards. He has also made seven straight field goals of at least 50 yards, the longest streak in the NFL.  

Lambo is 5-of-5 on field goal attempts this season, while also making 8-of-10 extra points. He made 2-of-2 field goals against Houston on Sunday but missed one of his two extra point attempts.

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doug Marrone on Luton-Minshew Situation: ‘There’s No Decision, Really, to Make Right Now’

One game into the Jake Luton era, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone knows that it is not yet the time to make a decision on the quarterback position.

John Shipley

Jaguars Inactives vs. Texans: Minshew, Ozigbo, Scott and Barcoo Out

The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their inactive players versus the Houston Texans in today's Week 9 matchup.

KassidyHill

Jaguars Lose Nail-Biter in Jake Luton's Debut, Fall 27-25 to Texans

The Jaguars couldn't pull out the win against the Texans in Week 9, but the game was much closer this time than last time around.

John Shipley

Texans 27, Jaguars 25: Game Balls

The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to the Houston Texans for the second time this season. But young talent on both sides of the ball and a veteran performance on defense provided some bright spots off which to build and earned our game balls for Week 9.

John Shipley

Jaguars' Laviska Shenault Ruled OUT For Remainder of Texans Game

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game versus the Houston Texans.

KassidyHill

Halftime Update: Jaguars Trail Texans 20-16

Two quarters into Sunday's Week 9 bout between the Jaguars and the Texans, Jacksonville is down by just four points in a 20-16 affair.

John Shipley

5 Predictions for Jaguars Vs. Texans: DJ Chark Bounces Back

How do we see Sunday's game between the Jaguars and the Texans playing out? We think several players have big days, including DJ Chark.

John Shipley

Jay Gruden Discusses How Jake Luton Fell to Sixth Round, Why He Can Overcome the Odds

Why did Jake Luton fall to the sixth round if he has the size, smarts and arm to give the Jaguars confidence? Jay Gruden weighed in on that question this week.

John Shipley

2020's Version of Florida-Georgia Set to Hold Rare Circumstances for Jaguars

For the first time in Jaguars history, the Florida-Georgia game will be held in Jacksonville on the day before a Jaguars home game in the city.

John Shipley

Jaguars Offensive Keys Vs. Houston As Jake Luton Takes the Reins

As Jake Luton takes the field for his first start with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Offensive Coordinator Jay Gruden is adjusting the offensive keys for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

KassidyHill