Jaguars Set to Face Depleted Packers' Secondary

While the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-7) will be taking the field at 1 p.m. today without a host of key contributors, they can take solace in knowing the Green Bay Packers (6-2) will be missing a few of their own.

Most notable -- the Packers announced this afternoon that their pair of starting cornerbacks, Jaire Alexander and Kevin King, have been ruled out. This means the Jaguars' offense and Jake Luton will be facing a depleted Packers secondary as the sixth-round rookie passer navigates his first road start in the NFL.

The absence of Alexander is particularly notable considering he has been arguably the NFL's best cornerback in 2020. Alexander has allowed just a 57.1% completion rate when targeted, giving up a stellar 5.0 yards per target in the process, according to Pro Football Reference.

Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark is coming off a 146-yard performance in Week 9 and looks to, so far, have solid chemistry with Luton. Chark was looking forward to facing off against an elite cornerback like Alexander, but the Pro Bowl receiver will now see Josh Jackson and Chandon Sullivan instead.

“I love it. I watch every corner I play. I understand the role that I’m in. I understand that, for the most part, the best corner’s going to follow me," Chark said Wednesday.

"Sometimes depending on scheme, they’ll stay right and left. But he’s very athletic. He has a dog [mentality], you see that. When he makes a play, he celebrates, which is the type of matchups I like. I never shy away from a competition. In college, I was going against [former LSU teammates] Tre'Davious White, Jamal Adams, Donte Jackson to come here and go against [former Jaguars] A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey, so I take this as a chance to learn. I’m excited."

While no Alexander or King is a positive for Chark and Luton, it could also be a boost for Jaguars veteran receiver Chris Conley. Conley will make his second start of the season today, taking the spot of an injured Laviska Shenault across from Chark and Keelan Cole.

In eight games this season Conley has caught 22 passes for 276 yards and one touchdown, including a season-high seven catches in Week 9.

"Chris is a guy I have a huge deal of respect for. [He’s] one of the best leaders I’ve ever come in contact with on any team and in any facet of life. He’s a great guy, stand up guy and he’s a good player too. You saw it, he stepped in, he did a great job," Luton said about Conley this week.

"[He’s] a guy that I talked with today just working on somethings, how we can keep building, keep getting better. But [he’s an] awesome dude, awesome player and I’m excited to keep working with him