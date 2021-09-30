Jaguars vs. Bengals: Josh Lambo and Roy Robertson-Harris Among Inactive Players

September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
DraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM ReportSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Jaguars vs. Bengals: Lambo and Robertson-Harris Among Inactive Players

Jaguars vs. Bengals: Lambo and Robertson-Harris Among Inactive Players

The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their inactive players for the Thursday night slate against the Cincinatti Bengals. Among them are kicker Josh Lambo and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris.
Author:
Publish date:
The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their inactive players for the Thursday night slate against the Cincinatti Bengals. Among them are kicker Josh Lambo and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their inactive players for the Thursday night slate against the Cincinatti Bengals. Among them are starting kicker Josh Lambo and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris. 

The full list is as follows: 

  • K Josh Lambo
  • CB Nevin Lawson
  • RB Carlos Hyde 
  • DE/OLB Jordan Smith
  • DL Roy Robertson-Harris
  • DT Jay Tufele

Lambo did not practice during the shortened game week, due to a non-injury personal reason. This after missing two point after attempts in a 31-19 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in week three. It was another Sunday in what has become a long line of difficult performances for the once league best at the position.

On Tuesday, Head Coach Urban Meyer reiterated his support of Lambo, but also acknowledged the reality of the situation. 

"The one thing I respect about him [is] he’s as hard working if not the hardest working specialist I’ve ever had. But there’s also the reality, you have to make kicks. There’s nothing about attitude, nothing about work ethic, but reality is that ball has to go through the uprights.”

In Lambo's absence, the Jaguars added former Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Matthew Wright to the practice squad this week. On Thursday, the club elevated Wright to the active roster. With the Steelers in 2020, Wright went 4-of-4 on field goals and 7-of-7 on PATs. He also handled 14 kickoffs for the Steelers. He spent a portion of the 2021 training camp with Detroit Lions.

Wide receiver Tavon Austin, a late offseason find for the Jags who Meyer complimented endlessly upon arrival, will be active for the first time after recovering from injury. In the 2021 preseason with the Jaguars, Austin caught eight passes for 89 yards and one TD and was placed on injured reserve on September 1 with a quadricep injury.

On the other sideline, Cincinnati will notably be without wide receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder) and safety Jessie Bates (neck), both experienced impact players for the Bengals. 

USATSI_16592463
Game Day

Jaguars vs. Bengals: Josh Lambo and Roy Robertson-Harris Among Inactive Players

47 seconds ago
USATSI_16834746_168388385_lowres
News

Jaguars vs Bengals: Behind Enemy Lines on Jacksonville's Week 4 Foe

3 hours ago
USATSI_16835216_168388385_lowres
News

Jaguars vs. Bengals Roundtable: Can Jacksonville Win on Thursday Night Football?

4 hours ago
USATSI_16835915
News

Week 4 Power Rankings: Where Do Jaguars Stand Heading Into Thursday Night Football?

4 hours ago
USATSI_16834400_168388385_lowres
News

Shipley's Dozen: Myles Garrett Ruins Justin Fields' Debut and More Thoughts on Week 3

4 hours ago
USATSI_16807400_168388385_lowres
News

Jaguars' Jamal Agnew Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

10 hours ago
USATSI_16833202_168388385_lowres
News

Where Darrell Bevell Saw Trevor Lawrence Improve After His Third NFL Start

23 hours ago
USATSI_16534540_168388385_lowres
News

Jaguars Rule Out Josh Lambo, Roy Robertson-Harris vs. Bengals

Sep 29, 2021