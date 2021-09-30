Jaguars vs. Bengals: Josh Lambo and Roy Robertson-Harris Among Inactive Players

The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their inactive players for the Thursday night slate against the Cincinatti Bengals. Among them are kicker Josh Lambo and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris.

The full list is as follows:

K Josh Lambo

CB Nevin Lawson

RB Carlos Hyde

DE/OLB Jordan Smith

DL Roy Robertson-Harris

DT Jay Tufele

Lambo did not practice during the shortened game week, due to a non-injury personal reason. This after missing two point after attempts in a 31-19 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in week three. It was another Sunday in what has become a long line of difficult performances for the once league best at the position.

On Tuesday, Head Coach Urban Meyer reiterated his support of Lambo, but also acknowledged the reality of the situation.

"The one thing I respect about him [is] he’s as hard working if not the hardest working specialist I’ve ever had. But there’s also the reality, you have to make kicks. There’s nothing about attitude, nothing about work ethic, but reality is that ball has to go through the uprights.”

In Lambo's absence, the Jaguars added former Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Matthew Wright to the practice squad this week. On Thursday, the club elevated Wright to the active roster. With the Steelers in 2020, Wright went 4-of-4 on field goals and 7-of-7 on PATs. He also handled 14 kickoffs for the Steelers. He spent a portion of the 2021 training camp with Detroit Lions.

Wide receiver Tavon Austin, a late offseason find for the Jags who Meyer complimented endlessly upon arrival, will be active for the first time after recovering from injury. In the 2021 preseason with the Jaguars, Austin caught eight passes for 89 yards and one TD and was placed on injured reserve on September 1 with a quadricep injury.

On the other sideline, Cincinnati will notably be without wide receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder) and safety Jessie Bates (neck), both experienced impact players for the Bengals.