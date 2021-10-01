Jaguars vs. Bengals: Notes and Thoughts at HalftimeDraft SharePrevie

The Jaguars are holding a lead entering halftime for the second week in a row, leading the Cincinnati Bengals on the road ____ through two quarters.

The Jaguars dominated on defense and on the ground in the first-half, but what did they show in terms of positives and where do they need to improve over the next two quarters?

Plays of the half

The Jaguars didn't get any points of off it, but the 52-yard missle from Trevor Lawrence to Laviska Shenault at the end of the half was a thing of beauty. It was the biggest play of the Jaguars' season, of Shenault's career, and the biggest play allowed by a good Bengals' defense this season. While the Jaguars strangely ruined the drive with a speed option on fourth-and-goal instead of handing it to James Robinson, it was still a major momentum grabber and a highlight that will be seen all year long.

The Jaguars also saw a lot of success from Trevor Lawrence on the ground (bad goal line run aside). This included a seven-yard rushing touchdown from Lawrence in the second quarter in which he forced a missed tackle on Bengals' defensive end Chase Hubbard. Lawrence rushed five times for 26 yards and picked up several first-downs with his legs.

The biggest play on defense came from Shaquill Griffin. With the Bengals facing 3rd-and-2, Griffin read an underneath route from Mike Thomas and tackled him after the catch to limit him to zero yards gained, forcing the Bengals into another punt while leading 14-0.

Where are the Jaguars winning?

On the ground. The Jaguars rushed 21 times for 115 yards (5.5 yards per carry) in the first-half, with James Robinson rushing 12 times for 64 yards and a touchdown. This oncluded a 20-yard carry, with Shenault, Lawrence, and Jamal Agnew also recording rushes of 11 yards.

The Jaguars have also limited the Bengals to nothing offensively. The Bengals recorded just four first downs in the first-half, all by passing. Despite having one of the best rushing attacks in the league, the Bengals have just 16 rushing yards at half time and have put the entire game on Joe Burrow's shoulders. So far, Burrow hasn't delivered and the Jaguars have held him in check.

Where are the Jaguars losing?

The Jaguars still have to get better at the little things. They have missed out on a few managable third-down situations, with two Lawrence misses on third-down coming because he was a hair slow on his trigger against zone coverage. Lawrence has played a good half, but he will need to speed up his process against zone if he hopes to move the ball efficiently in the second-half.