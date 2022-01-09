Jaguars vs. Colts: Taven Bryan, Tavon Austin Listed As Inactives

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have four players unavailable to them in Sunday's season finale, including a former first-round pick.

The Jaguars listed four players as inactive ahead of Sunday's Week 18 home tilt against the Indianapolis Colts.

WR Tavon Austin

TE James O'Shaughnessy

TE Kahale Warring

DL Taven Bryan

O'Shaughnessy injured his hip in the final minutes of the Jaguars' Week 16 loss to the New York Jets and missed last Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. He didn't practice this week, leading to his absence against the Colts and likely an increased workload for rookie tight end Luke Farrell and veteran tight end Chris Manhertz.

Austin got the nod as the Jaguars' starting slot receiver last week due to Laviska Shenault still working his way back from the COVID-19 list. Shenault ran just eight routes against the Patriots as Austin saw four targets, catching three passes for two yards.

Austin was added to the team's game status report on Saturday with a hamstring injury, leading to him missing today's contest. In 13 games this season, Austin has caught 24 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown.

The Jaguars will also not have former first-round pick Taven Bryan on hand. A disappointment since being selected with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Bryan had his fifth-year option declined last offseason and today is his final game as a Jaguar on his rookie deal. Bryan will spend that final day as a healthy scratch, with the Jaguars instead giving his spot to fourth-round rookie defensive tackle Jay Tufele.

This is the second game this year Bryan has been a healthy scratch for. In 15 games this year, Bryan has recorded two sacks, four tackles for loss, and eight quarterback hits, though both sacks and two of the tackles for loss and quarterback hits came in the same game (Week 9 vs. the Bills).