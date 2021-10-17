Jaguars vs. Dolphins: Josh Lambo, Tyron Johnson, Taven Bryan Ruled Inactive in London

The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their inactive list for today's game against the Miami Dolphins, with a number of notable names up and down the order -- both for injury reasons and due to healthy scratches being made.

With the Jaguars (0-5) set to kick off against the Dolphins in London at 9:30 E.T., the following players won't be on the field and will instead watch from the sidelines.

K Josh Lambo

WR Tyron Johnson

CB Tyson Campbell

LB Myles Jack

OL Rashaad Coward

DE/OLB Jordan Smith

DL Taven Bryan

This is one of the most interesting inactive lists the Jaguars have had all season long due to the mix of contributors who are out for either injury reasons or due to simply not being "up" on the game day roster. Campbell (toe), Jack (back), and Coward (ankle) are the only three players who are injured.

Campbell missed last week's contest with the same toe injury, forcing former seventh-rounder Chris Claybrooks into a starting role on the outside. Today, the Jaguars will once again have to decide between either Claybrooks or journeyman veteran Nevin Lawson to start opposite of Shaquill Griffin.

Lambo will miss his third game in a row, with the Jaguars turning to former Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Matthew Wright in his place. Wright went 3-for-3 on PATs in his first game as a Jaguar in Week 4, but in Week 5 missed a PAT attempt and a field goal attempt of 50+ yards. The Jaguars are the only team in the NFL this season to not make a field goal, going 0-for-4, with Lambo missing the first three.

“Yeah, Nick Sorenson, our special teams coordinator, thought it would be great to have both here. We have made a decision, but I just want to visit with them again before I announce anything," Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said on Friday in London after both kickers made the flight overseas.

Lambo and Wright have been engaged in a competition over the last two weeks to be the Jaguars kicker, with Wright winning each weekly battle and getting the nods in Weeks 5 and 6 over Lambo. Wright is no longer eligible to be activated from the practice squad to the active roster, so any more transferring of him from the two units will require the Jaguars to clear a roster spot on the active roster.

Johnson is a healthy scratch for the first time this season after falling further and further down the pecking order in recent weeks. The former Chargers receiver was claimed on waivers by the Jaguars before Week 1 but has just one catch, seeing his snaps decrease each week until he played 0 snaps as an active member of the roster in Week 5.

With Johnson not on the field, the Jaguars' receiver room will consist of Marvin Jones, Laviska Shenault, Jamal Agnew, Tavon Austin, and Laquon Treadwell, with Treadwell being activated from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

At defensive line, Taven Bryan is missing the first game of his entire NFL career. The former first-rounder has been in a rotational role for the Jaguars through the first five weeks of the season, but the Jaguars had to pick between him or fourth-round rookie Jay Tufele once starting defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris returned to the lineup from his ankle injury. Jacksonville has picked Tufele, at least this week.