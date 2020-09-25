SI.com
Jaguars vs. Dolphins: Week 3 Game Day Live Thread

John Shipley

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars (1-1) are set to have a chance to get over the .500 mark while on a national stage, with the young Jaguars team facing off against the Miami Dolphins (0-2) on Thursday Night Football. 

Follow along with us live here as we bring you news and analysis from TIAA Bank Field. 

First quarter

15:00

The Jaguars will kick off to start the game, so we will see the defense first on the short week.

14:55

Durham Smythe gets seven yards on a short pass to start the game.

13:57

Myles Gaskin with the nine-yard gain but looked like it could have gone even longer. 

13:26

20-yard DeVante Parker gain against Tre Herndon in coverage.

11:36

Jakeem Grant gets 19 yards after CJ Henderson doesn't touch home down at the end of the catch. Ugly first series. 

11:13

Strong side linebacker Leon Jacobs is hurt and is being carted off of the field. He is unable to put any weight on his leg as he is helped by trainers to the cart.

10:08

Jaguars allowed third-and-1 conversion on a carry. Came out with a smaller defensive line, which was surprising. 

8:09

Dolphins march down the field and score on a three-yard touchdown pass to Preston Williams over Josh Jones. 12-play and 84-yard drive from a mediocre Miami offense.

Dolphins 7, Jaguars 0.

