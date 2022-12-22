Jaguars vs. Jets: 5 Questions and Game Predictions

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to make a big step toward the playoffs in a Thursday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets in Week 16.

So, how do we at Jaguar Report see Thursday night playing out? John Shipley and Brett Hawn weigh in below.

1) Can the Jaguars' OL hold up against the Jets' DL?

John Shipley: I think it can, in part because Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson make their job easier. The Jaguars gave up just one sack to a great Cowboys' pass-rush last weekend because they had a good game-plan for their edge rushers, they designed quick-hitting plays and Lawrence was terrific under pressure. If Doug Pederson can use his play-calling to mitigate the Jets' line, then they should be OK.

Brett Hawn: The Jets defensive line has a bevy of depth with John Franklin-Meyers, Sheldon Rankins, and rookie Jermaine Johnson among the guys that make an impact in the pass rush. However, for this unit to truly be at its best, star Quinnen Williams needs to be in the lineup. Williams is their best player on the line and one of the finer linemen in the NFL. If he’s on the field, this unit is not to be reckoned with. As of right now he’s a game time decision.

2) Can the Jaguars force Zach Wilson into mistakes?

John Shipley: I think so. Wilson is one of the least accurate passers in recent memory. Combine this with his reckless playstyle and he is bound to give the Jaguars at least one chance to turn an errant pass into a potential game-changing turnover. The Jets will likely have their own chances to make big plays, but Wilson's nature is to give the defense a shot at some point in the game. The Jaguars will just have to make sure they don't let those chances slip through their fingers.

Brett Hawn: I strongly feel that this one is almost a lock. Now that’s not a knock on the Jets offensive line, who has played admirably in the face of many injuries, but solely on Wilson himself. Wilson has one of the slowest release times in the league and consistently struggles to go through his progressions and make the right plays. To boot his accuracy is downright atrocious and even without pressure in his face he is prone to mistakes. I fully expect the Jaguars defensive line to make a huge statement in this game.

3) Who is the most important player on offense and defense?

John Shipley: On offense, I will cheat and go with three players: Tyler Shatley, Luke Fortner and Brandon Scherff. The Jets' best player is Quinnen Williams, who deserves All-Pro votes for the stellar 2022 season he has had. He is among the elite of the elite when it comes to defensive linemen, and it will take the entire Jaguars' interior to ensure he doesn't wreck their game plan.

Defensively, I am going to go with Devin Lloyd. I think the Jets are going to do everything they can to get Zach Wilson into a rhythm over the middle of the field. Lloyd will likely be targeted quite a bit, so it will be up to him to either turn those chances into big plays for the Jaguars or a potential rebound day for Zach Wilson.

Brett Hawn: Offensively, Travis Etienne and the rushing game need to get going from the onset and force the Jets to committing more defenders into the short area. The Jets secondary will make life tough for the Jags receivers and a consistent run game should make life easier for the receivers in passing sets.

Defensively, Josh Allen and the Jaguars pass rush will be the unit tasked with stopping the Jets offensive engine. If they can force consistent pressure, scoring will be even more difficult for a below average Jets offense.

4) Biggest storyline entering Sunday?

John Shipley: Can the Jaguars take advantage of the opportunity in front of them?

The Jaguars have a chance to turn what once looked like a lost season into a playoff run. All they have to do is likely win two of the next three games, which features contests against Zach Wilson, Davis Mills and Malik Willis. If the Jaguars can do what they are supposed to, starting tonight, then they could turn this into a special season.

Brett Hawn: Trevor Lawrence vs. Zach Wilson with playoff implications.

Both teams will be fighting for their playoff lives on the big stage. For Wilson and the Jets, a win would help them reestablish position in the AFC Wild Card, while the Jaguars need to win out in order to clinch their division and a playoff seat.

5) Score prediction?

John Shipley: This is a tough one. The Jaguars have the better quarterback, by far, but this is a tough matchup for their offensive line and skill players, and I am not sure a banged-up defense can force Wilson into as many mistakes as it takes. Luckily for the Jaguars, this game isn't a must-win as long as they can beat Houston and Tennessee.

Jets 20, Jaguars 17.

Brett Hawn: Coming off a huge win against the Dallas Cowboys that shocked the NFL, I don’t see the Jets being an obstacle for the surging Jaguars.

Jaguars 23, Jets 20

Photo via Chris Leduc.