Jaguars vs. Jets: Travon Walker, Foley Fatukasi and Montaric Brown Among Inactives

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without a host of starters against the New York Jets tonight.

The following Jaguars will be out vs. the Jets on Thursday Night Football: Walker, defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi, offensive tackle Cam Robinson, wide receiver Kendric Pryor, cornerback Montaric Brown, cornerback Gregory Junior, and outside linebacker De'Shaan Dixon.

Walker missed last week's game against the Dallas Cowboys with a high ankle injury he sustained the week before, though he did practice in a limited capacity this week. Fatukasi is also out after sustaining an ankle injury last week, while starting left tackle Robinson is out with a knee injury and will be replaced in the starting lineup by Walker Little.

"He stepped in, did a good job, he’s got plenty of experience from last year even to draw on. There was a legitimate battle through the offseason and training camp at the tackle position, and that’s because Walker put himself in that position to make that a real competition," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said earlier this week.

"Now, we were fortunate that Cam [LT Cam Robinson] and JT [RT Jawaan Taylor] have played so well and have stayed healthy until this point. There are tons of confidence in Walker that Walker is going to step in and do his job. I think he will play well performing next to Tyler Shatley [LG Tyler Shatley] as well. Tyler has done a great job communicating with the tackles next to him. It’s the next man up, he’s got a job to do, and we expect him to do it at a high level.”