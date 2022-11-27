Skip to main content

Jaguars vs. Ravens: Kickoff Delayed Due to Weather

The game is now set to kickoff at 1:25.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens will be on a slight delay for their Week 12 clash.

The 1 p.m. kickoff at TIAA Bank Field has been delayed until 1:25 due to a weather delay. Roughly 40 minutes before the originally scheduled kickoff time, rain and lightning began to converge upon the stadium, sending the players into the locker rooms and off the field during warmups.

Sunday is the first time the Jaguars have hosted the Ravens in Jacksonville since Sept. 25, 2016. The Jaguars lead the series 12-10 and are 7-3 all-time in home contests against the Ravens.

“I’d agree with that. You talk about … I’ve heard it said: this is the best 3-7 team, whatever that means. All these teams are really good. This is the NFL, and this is a really good team," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said about the Jaguars earlier this week. 

"We talked about Carolina last week – the same exact conversation. This is a young team, they’ve lost a bunch of [games] by one [score], they have a bunch of physical players, a physical offensive line. Their quarterback – you know their quarterback – he’s the Number One pick in the draft. They have a great back [and] wide receivers. The defensive front seven is just outstanding; they’re very physical. It’s going to be a very, very physical football game, much like the last game. We’re going to have to play our best to go down there and win. We’ve had a lot of struggles down in Jacksonville. We haven’t been at our best down there over the years. That’s not this team, but historically, maybe I’ve got some scars. So, we need to get ready to play our best football game.”

Photo: Via Alex Shepard

