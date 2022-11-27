Skip to main content

Jaguars vs. Ravens: Tre Herndon Among Inactives

The Jaguars will be rolling with rookie cornerback Montaric Brown at cornerback vs. the Ravens on Sunday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have one mild surprise on their inactives list, with the healthy 3-7 squad announcing veteran cornerback Tre Herndon as a healthy scratch ahead of their Week 12 home tilt against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Jaguars will also have wide receiver Kendric Pryor, running back Darrell Henderson Jr., safety Tyree Gillespie, and outside linebacker De’Shaan Dixon are also inactive. 

Herndon has played in all 10 games for the Jaguars this year, starting one, but has been the primary replacement as the team's No. 3 cornerback since Shaquill Griffin was placed on injured reserve with a back injury. 

The Jaguars have turned to seventh-round rookie cornerback Montaric Brown more and more in recent weeks, however, increasing his playing time steadily. With Herndon as a healthy scratch, Brown can be expected to make his first-career start after 39 defensive snaps over the last two games.

 “I think teams really begin to understand who they are from the middle season on. I think that’s what we’re experiencing a little bit, kind of who we are, the identity of the football team," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said earlier this week.

"The success, too, is just continuing to work hard and practice good and practice well and play well. Again, coming out of the bye, some of the things you can do differently moving forward help you. Things that the opponents probably haven’t seen, in the first few weeks of the season. It’s just a matter of continuing to improve, playing your best football, obviously, toward the end of the year if you’re in a position to go to the post-season, you know you want to be playing your best ball in the last month and a half of so of the year.”

