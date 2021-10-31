Jaguars vs. Seahawks: Campbell and Hamilton Are Active, Claybrooks and Hollister Are Inactive

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have two defensive starters on the field on Sunday after the pair was listed as questionable entering the Week 8 bout vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

The Jaguars listed three players as inactive for Sunday's road game between the 1-5 Jaguars and 2-5 Seahawks.

DE/OLB Jordan Smith

CB Chris Claybrooks

TE Jacob Hollister

With just these three defenders inactive, that means the Jaguars will have nose tackle DaVon Hamilton on the field despite a shoulder injury, while rookie cornerback Tyson Campbell will return from his toe injury to play for the first time since Week 4.

Hamilton has been arguably the Jaguars' best interior defensive lineman this season but was hurt early in the team's Week 6 win against the Miami Dolphins, leading to the Jaguars having to adjust to four-man fronts more frequently. With him in the lineup, the Jaguars can shoulder the loss of rookie defensive tackle Jay Tufele, who is on IR with a hand injury.

Campbell started the first four games for the Jaguars (first two starts came in the slot) before missing the last two games. The No. 33 overall pick has flashed in coverage but has also been beaten downfield at times as he works on making plays with his head away from the ball as opposed to facing it.



“Yeah, he was indoctrinated to the NFL with Ja’Marr Chase and played well at times and also it’s part of ... But he’s a talented guy, too, Tyson is," Urban Meyer said about Campbell this week.

“Unfortunately, he got hurt. You look at he was making a lot of progress and [had] a couple plays against Cincinnati," defensive coordinator Joe Cullen said on Thursday.

"He had a couple plays against pretty much a historical receiver right now, historical [Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase]. You guys can figure all that out, but through the first seven games, I think he’s second in the history of the NFL with yardage, [has] a touchdown in every game, I think he has five over 25 yards. I mean he beat up on some other guys too. [He has to] just keep going and then obviously getting healthy and keep improving.”

With Claybrooks inactive, Nevin Lawson will likely serve as the Jaguars' backup cornerback behind Campbell, Shaquill Griffin, and Tre Herndon. Claybrooks started in Week 5 before the Jaguars demoted him for Lawson in Week 6, with Lawson recording just the team's second turnover of the season during the win in London. With Campbell now healthy, that has moved Claybrooks completely off the field.

Smith, who the Jaguars traded up to select in the fourth-round of this year's NFL Draft, impressed at times in training camp and the preseason but has been inactive for each game this season, though Meyer said this week that was always the plan for the former UAB edge rusher.

"Jordan Smith still has a long way to go, but we knew that he’d be a developmental-type guy," Meyer said this week.