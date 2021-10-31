Jaguars vs. Seahawks: Shenault's Breakout and 4 Other Predictions

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to build upon the confidence they found in London against the Dolphins, traveling out west to play the 2-5 Seattle Seahawks later this afternoon.

How do we think the game plays out as the Jaguars seek their second victory of the season? We break down our five key predictions below.

Laviska Shenault has a breakout game against the Seahawks' secondary

Laviska Shenault has been due a breakout game and I think it happens today against a Seahawks secondary that isn't exactly intimidating. Shenault has faced an adjustment to moving from the slot to the outside following DJ Chark's injury, but he now has two games outside under his belt and an entire bye week to work on the move. Shenault has had big games (Week 4 and Week 6 when he caught multiple fourth-downs) and has made jaw-dropping plays (Week 5 against the Titans), so the talent is clearly there and the production should eventually follow considering Trevor Lawrence is throwing the ball. Shenault just seems due for a big game, and I think the freakishly powerful and talented second-year wideout has a chance to do it this week.

The Seahawks have an underrated cornerback in D.J. Reed, but the other spot in the defense has been an issue. Former Jaguars cornerback Sidney Jones and fourth-round rookie Tre Brown have rotated, with Jones seeing the most time but also giving up the biggest plays. One of Shenault or Marvin Jones Jr. should have an advantage in one-on-one situations today, and my money is on Shenault to make it count.

Jaguars' banged-up offensive line allows two sacks to Jamal Adams

The Jaguars' offensive line has done a good job of keeping Lawrence upright through the first six games of the season, but they are entering Week 8 with a pair of backups once again set to start in front of their rookie quarterback. Center Tyler Shatley has been solid in Brandon Linder's absence, but he is no Linder, who is the best player on the line and the Jaguars' offensive captain. Right guard Ben Bartch has impressed with his development, but he doesn't have the veteran experience of starter A.J. Cann.

As a result, I think the blitzing Jamal Adams could cause headaches for an offensive line in adjustment. The Jaguars' offensive tackles have mostly held up well in one-on-ones, but blitzes off the edge have been effective against the Jaguars, while Adams could be going against backups in the event he blitzes up the middle. For as much grief as Adams gets in coverage, he is still that good as a pass-rusher.

Trevor Lawrence throws multiple touchdowns for the first time since Week 1

If there is one thing the Jacksonville Jaguars likely want to see more off from Lawrence and the passing game over the next part of the season, it is simple: more touchdowns. Lawrence's rapid development has been the storyline of the season, but the passing scores haven't come in bunches since he threw three in Week 1 against the Houston Texans. Since then Lawrence has thrown four touchdowns in five games, while rushing for a pair of scores. He has gotten better in every single area of his game over the last month, so the touchdowns are bound to follow.

Why not this week, then? The Seahawks have a better run defense than pass defense and their interior defensive line should outmatch the Jaguars' banged-up interior offensive line, so why shouldn't the Jaguars deploy Lawrence's right arm as their primary weapon today? Lawrence has a good matchup and he has a pair of receivers who are coming off their best games of the season in Marvin Jones and Jamal Agnew, so I predict a few scores through the air today.

Tyler Lockett does more damage to the Jaguars' defense than D.K. Metcalf

Tyler Lockett has become an afterthought in the Seahawks' offense since Russell Wilson's injury, but I think that changes today. There is always one opposing skill player who wreaks havoc on the Jaguars' defense from the first drive to the final one, and I think this week it will be Lockett and not the uber-talented and rare D.K. Metcalf. The Jaguars have a player who can shadow and follow Metcalf in Shaquill Griffin, who has had a strong year in coverage against No. 1 receivers. I don't think they have the same depth to challenge Lockett, though.

Ultimately, it will be up to Smith to get Lockett the ball, but the Jaguars should place a big emphasis on knowing where Lockett is on each play. He will be matched up against either Nevin Lawson or Tyson Campbell, giving him a favorable one-on-one no matter what. The Jaguars don't have much margin for error, so limiting Lockett to non-explosive wins will be key.

Jaguars force one Geno Smith turnover

While Geno Smith has taken 10 sacks in his two starts with the Seahawks, he has turned the ball over just once -- a fumble against the Steelers. He threw an interception at the end of the Rams game on the night Wilson was replaced, but otherwise he has been careful with the football. That isn't great news for a Jaguars team that entered the week dead-last in turnovers with just two.

The Jaguars have opted to deploy more zone coverage to mix into their man coverage scheme in recent weeks, both due to the fact that their man coverage was getting beat and because, as Urban Meyer noted this week, zone coverage could lead to more turnovers. Combine this adjustment with Smith being under pressure due to the fact that he holds onto the ball a tick too long, and I think the Jaguars are due for a turnover.