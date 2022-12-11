Jaguars vs. Titans: Andre Cisco, Chad Muma Inactive

For the second straight week, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be without a key member of their secondary as they attempt to get their season back on track.

With the Jaguars set to take on the Tennessee Titans in Nashville in Week 14, the Jaguars will be without the following players, a list that includes starting safety Andre Cisco.

S Andre Cisco

WR Kendric Pryor

CB Tevaughn Campbell

OLB De’Shaan Dixon

LB Chad Muma

DL Corey Peters

Cisco missed last week's 40-14 loss to the Detroit Lions with a shoulder injury he sustained in Week 12. Cisco spent the week as a limited participant in practice, wearing a red non-contact jersey each day, and was listed as questionable entering the week.

"We’re hopeful, Andre Cisco is going to be a day-to-day candidate again this week. I’m optimistic that he’ll go," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday.

Cisco, the No. 65 overall pick last year, started the first 11 games of the season and leads the team in interceptions with three, coming up with some of the biggest takeaways of the season for an otherwise struggling Jaguars defense.

Due to a shoulder injury last week, though, Cisco was unable to take the field, leading to his first missed game of the season.

“He’ll be day-to-day again, he was good," Pederson said on Monday. "I just didn’t want to put him in a situation where it could set him back further. He’s trending in the right direction, so it was just a medical decision yesterday to keep him out and hopefully we get him back this week.”

"It did move some things around last week. It took Andrew and it took DT, Daniel Thomas, playing defense a little bit more, taking away from special teams, so it’s sort of that domino effect on your football team, and it affects a lot of areas," Pederson said.

"We’re hopeful that Cisco can go and solidify that secondary. Andrew will fill in when necessary or in three-safety packages, but it’s the same type of mindset we had for Baltimore.”