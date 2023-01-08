Jaguars vs. Titans: Jacksonville With No Injured Inactives

The Jaguars are completely healthy entering Saturday night's prime-time clash with the Titans.

On the listed inactive for the Week 18 season finale, the Jaguars have zero injured players listed, instead making five players healthy scratches.

WR Kendric Pryor

CB Montaric Brown

CB Gregory Junior

OLB De'Shaan Dixon

DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

The Jaguars had seven players listed as questionable: QB Trevor Lawrence, DL Foley Fatukasi, OLB Travon Walker, S Rayshawn Jenkins, S Andrew Wingard, LS Ross Matiscik, and Brandon Scherff were all listed as questionable, but all are set to play.

In short, the Jaguars have their complete 53-man roster intact for tonight's AFC South Championship Game, sans players who are on injured reserve such as Cam Robinson, Ben Bartch and Dawuane Smoot.

The divisional showdown will mark the first time the Jaguars have hosted a prime-time game outside of Thursday Night Fotball since they welcomed the San Diego Chargers to TIAA Bank Field on Monday Night Football in 2011.

"Momentum, streaks, wins, losses, whatever, it doesn’t matter. You just look at Tennessee, right? They’re in this game for a reason, and they’re playing for the same things we’re playing for, and it’s a little bit different," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Thursday.

"It doesn’t really matter. You come out Saturday night, and you’ve got to be ready to go, and you’ve got to play, and you’ve got to play with energy. You’ve got to play excitable. You’ve got to do your job and focus in on each play.”

The Jaguars will kickoff against the Titans at 8:15 p.m.