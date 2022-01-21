2022 Free Agency: Which Jaguars Are Set To Hit the Market in March?

While the complete focus for the Jacksonville Jaguars at this point is the state of their head coach search, that is far from the only thing on the Jaguars' to-do list over the opening stages of the offseason.

When the Jaguars do eventually announce their next head coach and make a decision on what they will do at general manager, the first major task at hand will be figuring out what the new brass wants to do with the Jaguars' free agents.

The Jaguars don't have an abundance of free agency questions due to a roster that has won just four of their last 33 games, but they do have several major contributors from the past several seasons who have played out their final contract seasons with the Jaguars.

So, who do the Jaguars' next decision-makers have to decide on in terms of internal free agents? From the big names such as Cam Robinson to the key depth players, here are the Jaguars set to hit free agency in March.

LT Cam Robinson

The starter of 64 games for the Jaguars over the last five seasons, Cam Robinson is the biggest decision the Jaguars need to make during free agency this offseason -- just as he was last season. Robinson, who started 14 games for the Jaguars in 2021, had his best overall season as a pro this year, allowing two sacks and 29 pressures, per TruMedia and PFF. A year after being franchise-tagged, Robinson will now either face likely a strong free agency market from outside Jacksonville or could command a high salary from inside the Jaguars' front office.

LG Andrew Norwell

The starter of 57 games at left guard for the Jaguars since signing a big-dollar free agency deal in 2018, Andrew Norwell had an up-and-down 2021 and his biggest advocate (Urban Meyer) was fired after 13 games. Norwell has had stretches of strong play with the Jaguars but has also battled inconsistency and injury issues in two of his four seasons.

RG A.J. Cann

Few players have done more in Jacksonville over the last six seasons than A.J. Cann. Cann has started 93 games for the Jaguars since being drafted in the third-round (No. 67 overall) in 2015. Cann has had some down years, some good ones, and played a major role in the best Jaguars' offense and offensive line in years in 2017. Still, Cann lost a chance to make a strong final impression after an MCL injury in Week 4 ended his season.

WR DJ Chark

One of the only true big-play threats on Jacksonville's roster since he was drafted in 2018, DJ Chark had a big chance to make an impression in a contract year this past season but a fractured ankle in Week 4 ended his season before it could ever really get off the ground. Playing in 43 games for the Jaguars over the last four seasons, Chark has caught 147 passes for 2,042 yards and 15 touchdowns since being drafted, with the bulk of that production coming in 2019 when he was named a Pro Bowler after a 1,000-yard season.

DL Taven Bryan

One of the more notable draft disappointments from the Jaguars' last decade, former first-rounder Taven Bryan had his fifth-year option declined last offseason and the next regime in control of his fate will be one that has virtually no ties to him. Bryan ended the 2021 season as a healthy scratch and in 63 career games has 25 quarterback hits, 15 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks.

Edge Defender Jihad Ward

Brought to the Jaguars' roster last offseason after defensive coordinator Joe Cullen pounded the table for him to Urban Meyer, Jihad Ward ended his lone season in Jacksonville with 32 tackles, seven quarterback hits, three tackles for loss, and two sacks. Whether Ward remains with the Jaguars could hinge on if Cullen returns as defensive coordinator.

C Tyler Shatley

Essentially a co-starter for the Jaguars at center in recent years, Tyler Shatley has had to step in time after time for an injured Brandon Linder. Linder has started 18 games for the Jaguars over the last two seasons, including eight in 2021. He overall has 33 games started under his belt and has versatility to go along with his reliability as a backup.

LB Damien Wilson

Jacksonville's starting middle linebacker last year following the Joe Schobert trade, Damien Wilson ended the year with 106 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and five pass breakups as he played an important role in the middle of the Jaguars' defense. Whether Wilson returns could hinge on what scheme the Jaguars run, but his strong ability as a run defender showed up frequently in 2021.

CB Tre Herndon

A core special teamer who has also shown strong stretches of play in the slot and on the outside, Tre Herndon faced a rough 2021 due to a knee injury in the preseason that kept him on the shelf for much of the year. While 2021 was a lost season for Herndon, the last Jaguars' staff thought enough of him to re-sign him last March. Perhaps this upcoming March could result in the same strategy.

TE James O'Shaughnessy

Jacksonville's most productive tight end in recent years, James O'Shaughnessy has had to battle several injuries in the last three years but has still produced when he played. O'Shaughnessy has played in just 57 games in five years with the Jaguars as a result of his injuries, catching 104 passes for 1,022 yards and three touchdowns in that span while battling ACL, ankle, and hip injuries.

CB Nevin Lawson

A long-time veteran who the Jaguars signed following the CJ Henderson debacle in 2021, Nevin Lawson was likely more of a band-aid solution for the Jaguars than anything else. During his lone season with the Jaguars, Lawson appeared in 12 games and recorded one interception and five pass deflections.

DL Adam Gotsis

Perhaps the Jaguars' most underrated defender over the last two years, Adam Gotsis has stood out in two different schemes in Jacksonville thanks to his strong ability as a run defender. Gotsis should be a priority for the Jaguars to retain, even if he isn't a starting defender. He appeared in 32 games and recorded three sacks, 10 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and 10 quarterback hits in two years with the Jaguars.

WR Tavon Austin

Another veteran who the Jaguars signed last year in hopes of solving depth issues, Tavon Austin ended his year with the Jaguars with 24 catches for 213 yards (8.9 yards per catch) and one touchdown. Austin largely played due to injuries the Jaguars faced at wide receiver but was eventually phased out in favor of Laquon Treadwell as the season progressed.

Edge Defender Lerentee McCray

A key backup and special teamer for the Jaguars over the last several years, Lerentee McCray's chances to return to the Jaguars in 2022 was likely severely hampered by Urban Meyer's firing. McCray has appeared in 47 games for the Jaguars over the last five years, though he missed the 2020 season after opting out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TE Jacob Hollister

Mostly a backup in 2021, Jacob Hollister signed with the Jaguars in the early stages of the season following James O'Shaughnessy's ankle injury. Hollister finished his first season with the Jaguars with nine catches for 55 yards and one touchdown, with that touchdown coming in Week 5.

WR Laquon Treadwell

Out of all of the veteran castoffs the Jaguars brought on board in 2021, none impressed more than Laquon Treadwell. Treadwell was arguably the Jaguars' best receiver by the end of the season, finishing his first year with the Jaguars with 33 catches for 434 yards and one touchdown.

LB Dakota Allen

One of the Jaguars top special teamers and backup linebackers over the last 2.5 seasons, Dakota Allen has appeared in 30 games for the Jaguars and started three at weak side linebacker. While Allen has impressed two different defensive staffs, he also has lost snaps to Shaquille Quarterman and Chapelle Russell.

RB Dare Ogunbowale

Mostly a special-teamer during his time with the Jaguars, Dare Ogunbowale has appeared in 31 games for the Jaguars and started four at running back, recording 282 rushing yards and one touchdown on 75 carries (3.8 yards per carry). He has been a valuable third-string back but a new regime could look to change up the depth chart.

OL Will Richardson

A former mid-round pick with experience at left tackle, right tackle, and right guard, Will Richardson's 2021 season ended due to a finger injury in Week 16. The former NC State product has been a valuable member of the Jaguars' offensive line depth chart over the last three seasons thanks to his versatility.

S Andrew Wingard

A former undrafted free agent who has appeared in 44 games and started 21 over the last three years, Wingard got the bulk of his playing time in 2021 as he started 15 games. He has been a valuable piece of the Jaguars' special teams in the past and has made two different coaching staffs believers in his ability to start on defense.