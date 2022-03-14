Skip to main content
2022 NFL Free Agency: Jaguars Reportedly Nab DL Folorunso Fatukasi

The run-stuffing former Jets draft pick is heading to Jacksonville to bolster the unit's interior defensive line.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made it no secret that winning in the trenches is their goal, and they took a big step toward accomplishing that on Monday as they agreed to terms with former New York Jets defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo was the first to report the signing. According to Garafolo, the deal is for three years and $30 million, with the Jaguars giving Fatukasi $20 million in guaranteed money.

A former sixth-round selection out of UConn, Fatukasi has established himself as one of the league's top run-defending defensive tackles over the last few years, while also recording a career-high 16 pressures last season.

The signing of Fatukasi gives the Jaguars added depth up front, with the former Jets defender joining the likes of Malcom Brown, DaVon Hamilton and Roy Robertson-Harris in the middle of defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell's scheme.

Fatukasi is the second lineman the Jaguars have added following the agreement to terms with guard Brandon Scherff. He is the second defender the Jaguars have agreed to terms with, joining linebacker Foyesade Oluokun.

Fatukasi has appeared in 45 career games for the Jets, starting 23 over the last two seasons. He has recorded 18 tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits, three sacks, and a forced fumble. 

“I think anytime you can add a pressure player to your team on the defensive side … If you look at my track record in San Francisco with what we did there relative to the edge pressure, that is a positive," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"This draft happens to be a good draft. There is going to be depth into the second and even the third round in terms of acquiring those types of players.”

 

