Impending FA Allen Robinson ‘Open to Everything on the Table’, Including Potential Return to Jaguars

Allen Robinson is set to be one of the top free agents on the market this offseason -- could the Jaguars pursue him?

The Jacksonville Jaguars could potentially be in the market for a wide receiver this March, but does that mean they need to bring in a new face?

Perhaps not. One of the top free agents set to hit free agency this year is Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, who spent the first four years of his NFL career as a Jaguar. And as of now, it doesn't appear that Robinson would shy away from a potential return in March.

"Again, you know, at this point I pretty much would be open to everything on the table," Robinson said in an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio when hosts Jim Miller and Pat Kirwan asked specifically about a potential return to Jacksonville.

The Jaguars have transitioned to a new regime under head coach Urban Meyer and Trent Baalke, so the only prominent members of the organization who remain from Robinson's time with the Jaguars (2014-2017) are owners Shad and Tony Khan and Director of Player Development Marcus Pollard.

The Jaguars traded up to select Robinson in the 2014 NFL Draft under the guidance of former general manager Dave Caldwell. Caldwell and the Jaguars picked Robinson with the No. 61 overall pick, taking him the same year they drafted Blake Bortles and Marqise Lee.

Robinson was a budding star in Jacksonville from the moment he hit the field. He caught 48 passes for 548 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie before exploding onto the scene in 2015.

In his second season in the NFL, Robinson caught 80 passes for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns -- the best individual season by a Jaguars receiver since Jimmy Smith retired. Robinson earned a trip to the Pro Bowl as a result.

Robinson's time in Jacksonville ended after 2017 when his rookie contract expired and the Jaguars failed to reach a new agreement with him. Robinson suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 1 of 2017, so he only really got three seasons of playing time in Jacksonville.

Since then, the Jaguars have struggled to fill the void left by Robinson's absence in the offense. Meanwhile, Robinson has continued to develop into one of the NFL's best receivers after signing a three-year, $42 million deal with the Bears in the 2018 offseason.

In three years in Chicago, Robinson produced despite poor quarterback play and caught 255 passes for 3,151 yards (12.4 yards per catch) and 17 touchdowns in 45 games.

Now it looks unclear if Robinson will return to the Bears at all. With the odds increasing by the day that Robinson becomes a free agent in March, expect to continue to hear his name as a potential Jaguars target due to their need for a receiver and their past history with the receiver.

"As far as, again, I am not 100% sure what will happen in the next coming weeks as far as, you know, being a free agent and things like that. But as everything stands today, I definitely would be open to everything on the table," Robinson told SiriusXM.