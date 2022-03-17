Trent Baalke Explains Jaguars Decision To Tag Cam Robinson, Hopes To Sign Long-Term Deal

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke made one thing clear on Wednesday afternoon when it came to left tackle Cam Robinson; he wants him around for the long haul.

Baalke and the Jaguars placed the franchise tag on Robinson, 26, for the second consecutive year last Tuesday, ensuring Robinson would be paid $16.66 million if he signs the tag and ensuring he wouldn't hit the free agent market. But for Baalke and the Jaguars, the tag is more or less a vehicle to get them to their true goal, which is to sign Robinson to a long-term deal.

"We're in contact with his agent, we were in contact with his agent this morning. This is something we're hoping that gets done sooner rather than later relative to an extension," Baalke said. "When that takes place, I don't have that answer. But we're working toward that."

Per TruMedia and PFF, Robinson allowed 15 sacks, 75 pressures, and 11 quarterback hits in 30 games from 2019-2020 -- an average of 7.5 sacks, 37.5 pressures, and 5.5 quarterback hits per season. But last year, Robinson allowed one sack, 29 pressures, and nine quarterback hits. While his quarterback hits increased, his allowed sacks and pressures ultimately decreased.

Robinson has appeared in 61 games during his five-year career after being drafted No. 34 overall in 2017. Last season, Robinson started in 14 games at left tackle, with rookie left tackle Walker Little (No. 45 overall) taking the other three starts.

The Jaguars see Robinson as a still-ascending young player, and one Baalke sees as critical to the team's rebuild after just four wins over the last two seasons. To Baalke, Robinson serves as a prime example of the type of player he wants to continue to add to the Jaguars' roster.

"I think that the longer I've been around Cam, the more I realize how important the game is to him. You know, he came from a winning program. I've watched him sprain his ankle out at practice and tape it up and go right back to work. I've watched him rip the tendon in his thumb, looked down at it, tell Fergie to tape it and go play," Baalke said.

"Guys that don't love the game, don't do that. You know, he's proven over time that he's willing to sacrifice at a high level to help this team win. So is there things he's got to do better? Absolutely. Are there things the organization has to do? So, you know, we got to get better at everything. We got to be more consistent at everything. But feel very good about Cam and where he's at and his potential as a player.

"I mean, you got to remember he's missed two offseasons, you know, one because of COVID, one because of rehabbing, you know, that he wasn't able to partake in. So we feel there's a big upside with Cam."

With Robinson at left tackle, that leaves Little as the odd man out in terms of where his next natural spot to play is. Right tackle remains a possibility, though Baalke did state he has great confidence in fourth-year right tackle Jawaan Taylor.

"Well, that's more for the coaches to decide on, how they're played. But Walker's a good football player. I think we all agree on that," Baalke said. "Finding a way to get the best five on the field, that's what the coaching staff will be working on. But we like our room right now."

"I think he proved last year he can play left tackle. He started three games in the National Football League and played winning football. Can he play right tackle? We're confident that he can. Could he move into guard if needed? You know, we feel that he has that potential."

As for Taylor, a 2019 second-round pick who has started all 49 games of his career, Baalke still sees a great deal of upside, going as far as to pondering whether a question of the team's need at right tackle was a serious question to begin with. Baalke stated the team felt "very comfortable" with Taylor at right tackle and gave a direct answer as to why.

"Because he's a good football player," he said.

"Well, I think a lot of factors go into it. I'm not going to sit and debate with you on whether he's a good football player or not. But we feel very comfortable with him. Is there growth that's got to take place? Is there more consistency? I think we can say that about every player. You know, if you look at our film last year, we could point to a lot of inconsistencies. But he's a good football player, Walker Little's a good football player. We feel very good going into the process. We can line up and play good football with those two guys."