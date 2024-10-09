BREAKING: Jaguars Set Up Return For Injured Star
The Jacksonville Jaguars are one day closer to the return of one of their best players.
The Jaguars officially designated starting cornerback Tyson Campbell to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, opening a 21-day practice window for him to return. Campbell has missed the last four games after suffering a hamstring injury late in the Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Jacksonville's pass defense has struggled greatly in Campbell's absence, with the unit currently ranking No. 32 in EPA/Play on passing downs. Campbell appears unlikely to return in Week 6 vs. the Chicago Bears, but he could have a chance to play in Week 7 against the New England Patriots. If not then, Campbell will return in Week 8 vs. the Green Bay Packers in Jacksonville.
"It allows him, the player, to just kinda work himself back into practice. He has been training and rehabbing and it is different than football movements," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday.
"And it is a way for us as coaches too to monitor that and keep him kind of in a controlled environment. Excited. Looking forward to him getting out there with the guys and see where it goes here in the next couple of weeks."
Pederson indicated Campbell is more likely to return in Week 7 than Week 6, but he is proud of how his fourth-year cornerback has approached his rehab since the injury.
"I see Tyson every day and he has a smile on his face, he is a great kid obviously. He has handled it well. Been in a great frame of mind, he has attacked his rehab and he is in a position now to work himself back," Pederson said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE