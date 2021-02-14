J.J. Watt Makes Perfect Sense For the Jaguars ... Do the Jaguars Make Sense For Watt?

Former Houston Texans star J.J. Watt is now a free agent and would fit a giant need for the Jaguars ... but don't expect him to sign in Jacksonville. They don't fit his needs as much as he fits theirs.

After a decade of dominance, J.J. Watt has officially left the Houston Texans. But has he left the AFC South entirely?

Watt, the 2011 first-round pick who turned into arguably the best Texans player in franchise history, terrorized teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars for 10 years until the Texans granted his release on Friday. Watt's Texans tenure ending has been a long time coming, but it wasn't until yesterday that it became official.

Now the question is where Watt will take his Pro Football Hall of Fame career next. Nearly every team in the league aside from the Texans has been theorized as a potential spot for Watt, and for good reason. He isn't the dynamic force he was when he won three Defensive Player of the Year awards from 2012-2015, but he can still be a dynamic piece to any contending team.

But what about the rebuilding Jaguars? Should they pursue Watt now that he is a free agent for the first time in his long NFL career?

The short answer is yes, but it is a bit more complicated than that.

Purely from the Jaguars' perspective, there is no reason not to be interested in Watt. He checks every single box that they should look for in a free agent.

Scheme fit? Check.

New defensive coordinator Joe Cullen made it clear Thursday that his defense will be one that offers different looks and flexibility. Watt is one of the most versatile defensive lineman of his generation, even in his older age. He has lined up at nose tackle, three-technique, five-technique, and has even rushed wide as an edge rusher.

Leadership? Check.

Watt is known as one of the most respected voices in the NFL for a reason. He commands respect from every member of the organization, especially from his teammates. The Texans' losing Watt will hurt more in the locker room than on the field, just as Watt may help a young team like the Jaguars more in terms of leadership than on-field impact.

Team need? Check.

Watt isn't the upper-echelon player he once was, but he is still a productive defender. According to Pro Football Focus, Watt recorded 45 pressures and 34 run stops, going along with his five sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and two fumbles. The Jaguars badly need a disruptive force in the middle of the defensive line, and Watt could still provide that to a big extent.

Couple all of this with the fact the Jaguars have loads of cap space and could outbid and overpay for Watt's talents if needed, and there is no reason the Jaguars shouldn't be interested in Watt. He is the second best interior defensive lineman on the market after Leonard Williams, which just happens to be the position the Jaguars are lacking at the most on defense.

For the youngest roster in the NFL, an established and respected veteran like Watt would be a refreshing addition. He may not be able to turn in the productive years that Calais Campbell did after 2017, but it isn't hard to envision him having a similar type of impact.

But with all of this said, the most important factor has yet to be examined -- the wants of Watt.

For the first time in his career, Watt is going to be able to choose where he wants to play. Houston never found much success during Watt's tenure aside from the occasional AFC South title, so now is Watt's best chance to chase a ring.

Yes, the Jaguars can use Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer as potential draws, but they are more likely to appeal to veterans who haven't hit the decade mark in the NFL like Watt already has.

Watt will have his picking of teams and will likely want to go somewhere he can immediately start competing for championships with. While the Jaguars have a bright future, teams like the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Rams all would give Watt a better chance to win today.

Watt has spent the last 10 years of his career hoping the Texans would get over the hump. As much as he would be a perfect fit for the Jaguars, it is questionable if he would be willing to get into the ground floor of a major rebuild.

For as talented as Lawrence is, he will still be a rookie quarterback. For as accomplished as Meyer is, he will still be a rookie NFL coach. And let us not forget the Jaguars just went 1-15 a season ago. They will have plenty of opportunities to turn their roster around in substantial ways, but going from 1-15 to championship contenders in a short timeframe would be surprising.

Unfortunately for the Jaguars, the timing just doesn't look right for a marriage with Watt. He deserves to try to go out on top, and chances are he will want to do that elsewhere.

That doesn't mean the Jaguars shouldn't try, though. Money talks, after all, and perhaps Watt would buy into the Jaguars' vision.

Will it happen? Probably not considering the Jaguars don't make much sense for Watt's own purposes ... but the Jaguars should still take a swing.