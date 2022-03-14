Jaguars Agree to One-Year Contract With Former Giants TE Evan Engram

The Jacksonville Jaguars have added another offensive weapon in free agency, agreeing to terms with former New York Giants tight end and first-round pick Evan Engram on Monday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who first reported the deal, the one-year deal will land between a fully-guaranteed $9-$10 million. Engram is the third offensive player the Jaguars have agreed to terms with thus far, following guard Brandon Scherff and wide receiver Christian Kirk.

Engram is the Jaguars' third free agency signing at tight end in the last three years, following Tyler Eifert in 2020 and Chris Manhertz in 2021. The Jaguars also drafted Tyler Davis and Luke Farrell the last two drafts, while also trading for tight end Dan Arnold last season in the CJ Henderson trade.

Engram, who will turn 28 years old in September, has long been known as an athletic marvel at the tight end position. The No. 23 overall pick out of Ole Miss in 2017, Engram battled inconsistency and injuries during his tenure with the Giants but also flashed the talent that made him a first-rounder.

Engram, who has missed 16 games over the last five seasons, has caught 262 passes for 2,828 yards and 16 touchdowns in 65 career games. In 2021, Engram appeared in 15 games and caught 46 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns.

"The tight end position is a focal point. It always is. It has been with Doug’s offense as you mentioned. It is going to be a position that we certainly look to address, but we feel very good about the room that we have there currently right now," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said earlier this month at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"A young guy that we drafted in Luke Farrell out of Ohio State, we picked up Dan Arnold last year in a trade and obviously with Chris Manhertz, we feel very good about that room. Will we add to it? There is a chance we do.”

That chance has now been realized, and tight end can likely be crossed off as a draft need for the Jaguars entering April. After two seasons of ignoring the offense in free agency, the Jaguars have now made three notable additions to the unit in one day.