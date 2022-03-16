Skip to main content
Jaguars Agree to Terms With Rams CB Darious Williams

The Jaguars have added another big-name free agent, signing free agent cornerback Darious Williams to a three-year deal.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed a big-name cornerback free agent for the second offseason in a row, agreeing to terms with Lo

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal is a three-year deal worth between $30 million to $39 million, with $18 million in guarantees. Williams, a Jacksonville native, will now join Tyson Campbell and Shaquill Griffin in the Jaguars' cornerback room.

The Jaguars' struggles at cornerback last season were clear, with the team trading CJ Henderson after just three games and dealing Sidney Jones before the season began. Add in injuries to Tre Herndon and even Campbell throughout the season and the Jaguars ended the year as one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL, finishing with the fewest interceptions.

Williams, who turned 29 on Tuesday, has spent the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams after signing with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2018. 

Williams has been predominantly an outside cornerback for the Rams, playing just over 100 snaps in the slot in his career. During that time, Williams appeared in 43 games and started 26, including 23 starts over the last two seasons.

In 2019, Williams recorded two interceptions and four pass deflections as he began to receive more playing time. In 2020, Williams had a career year and recorded four interceptions and 19 pass deflections, establishing himself as one of the best No. 2 cornerbacks in the league. Williams' numbers took a dip in 2021, with him recording zero interceptions and nine pass deflections.

