Jaguars Claim 2nd-Year OL Derwin Gray Off Waivers From Steelers

A former 2019 seventh-round pick is now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacksonville claimed second-year offensive lineman Derwin Gray off waivers from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday. Gray was waived by the Steelers on Dec. 26.

The former University of Maryland offensive lineman will remain on the club’s Exempt/Commissioner Permission list as he goes through COVID-19 testing and screening protocols.

Gray was drafted by the Steelers in the seventh round (No. 219 overall) of the 2019 draft and spent his rookie season on Pittsburgh’s practice squad. After beginning the 2020 season on the Steelers' practice squad, he was promoted to the active roster on Sept. 18 and appeared in five games this year.

Gray attended Maryland and appeared in 35 games, making 25 starts. As a senior in 2018, he started 10 games at left tackle.

Gray gives the Jaguars another option for their offensive line depth, which has taken a hit in recent weeks. Center Brandon Linder was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury last week, ending his 2020 season. Meanwhile, rookie guard Ben Bartch was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list last week.

Jacksonville started the following offensive linemen on Sunday: Cam Robinson (left tackle), Andrew Norwell (left guard), Tyler Shatley (center), A.J. Cann (right guard), and Jawaan Taylor (right tackle).

Gray entered the NFL as a seventh-round selection, but he came to Maryland as a high-ranked recruit. 247 Sports had Gray ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 91 ranked prospect in the nation. He was also ranked as the nation's seventh-best offensive tackle out of high school.