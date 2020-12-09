Jaguars Claim DT Daniel Ross Off Waivers From Raiders

The former Las Vegas defensive tackle is a new member of the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense, starting now.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have opted to turn to the waiver wire in order to beef up the middle of their defense.

Despite general manager Dave Caldwell being fired following a Week 12 loss to the Cleveland Browns, the Jaguars' pro scouting staff is still hard at work to fill out the rest of the roster. The latest move was claiming fourth-year defensive tackle Daniel Ross off of waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ross will remain on the club’s Exempt/Commissioner Permission list as he goes through COVID-19 testing and screening protocols.

Ross initially signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017 with the Houston Texans and spent his rookie season on the practice squads in Houston, Detroit, Kansas City and Dallas. He was activated and played in three games in 2017 and 13 games in 2018, both with the Cowboys, and tallied 19 tackles, including 2.0 sacks.

Ross has appeared in three games this season with the Raiders, totaling five tackles in 48 snaps.

The Jaguars have seen their play along the interior of the defensive line improve throughout the season thanks to rookie DaVon Hamilton and under-the-radar additions such as Doug Costin, Daniel Ekuale and Adam Gotsis.

“I think you look at our interior guys with [Doug] Costin and Daniel [Ekuale] and Adam [Gotsis] going in. Those guys have been doing a nice job, they really have," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said on Monday.

"When those guys can go up there and they can be disruptive and hold the point, then obviously we have a chance and everyone’s in the right gap. I think overall if I’m not mistaken with your question, when we have everyone fitting the right gap, and I think you could probably say this to any defense, it’s going to be difficult to run the football. If you can hold the point, fit your gaps, it’s going to go well."

Ross will now likely join the trio in a rotation, along with former first-round pick Taven Bryan. Bryan played just 16 snaps in Week 13 against the Vikings and recorded no stats.