Jaguars Claim OL Badara Traore Off of Waivers

After the Jacksonville Jaguars have allowed six sacks through two preseason games, the team has made a depth move along the offensive line, claiming offensive lineman Badara Traore off of waivers on Wednesday.

Traore signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 draft and spent last season on the Bears’ practice squad. He spent time at left tackle for the Bears this preseason before being waived.

Traore began his collegiate career at ASA College where he earned First Team All-Offense honors from the Northeast Football Conference. In 2018, he transferred to LSU, where he played in 26 games and started five times.

To make room for Traore on the active roster, which was reduced to 80 players on Tuesday, the Jaguars waived offensive tackle Garrett McGhin.

McGhin played 33 snaps for the Jaguars in Monday night's preseason loss against the New Orleans Saints, all at left tackle. As such, it is likely safe to assume the Jaguars will give Traore a look at the left tackle position as a reserve, making him a candidate for the practice squad after the roster is reduced to 53 players next week.

Jacksonville's offensive line has become a point of frequent discussion since the preseason, with No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence frequently falling under pressure in each of his two starts this preseason. Lawrence was named the Jaguars' starting quarterback for Week 1 of the regular-season on Wednesday, making his protection the top priority for the Jaguars moving forward.

A big part of that protection will rely on the Jaguars' starting offensive linemen recovering from injuries in time for Week 1. Jacksonville missed three of their starters against the Saints, with left tackle Cam Robinson, left guard Andrew Norwell and center Brandon Linder all missing the game with injuries.

"To answer your question, three starters that are really our three big dogs as far as salary, as far as expectation," Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said on Wednesday.

"Our center [Brandon Linder] is a really good player. [Andrew] Norwell is expected to come back. He’ll for sure be back for Game 1. I don’t think we’ll play him this week. Cam [Robinson] was out. I think he’ll be ready for this week. I think I’ll know more tomorrow.”