Jaguars Fill 10 Practice Squad Spots, Bring Back Rookies E.J. Perry and Gregory Junior

The Jacksonville Jaguars continued to work toward filling their 16-player practice squad on Wednesday, signing back 10 players who they waived earlier in the week -- including rookie quarterback E.J. Perry and sixth-round cornerback Gregory Junior.

The following players have been signed to the Jaguars' practice squad.

DT Israel Antwine

WR Kevin Austin Jr.

OL Coy Cronk

OL Nick Ford

CB Gregory Junior

LB Grant Morgan

S Ayo Oyelola (International Player Pathway Program practice squad exemption)

QB E.J. Perry

TE Gerrit Prince

RB Mekhi Sargent

OL Darryl Williams

While the Jaguars signed 11 players to their practice squad, safety Ayo Oyelola doesn't count toward their 16-player practice squad limit since he is a part of the International Player Pathway Program.

The practice squad may have:

Players with no NFL experience (zero accrued seasons)

Players who were active for fewer than nine games during their lone accrued season

Up to ten players may have no more than two accrued seasons

Up to six players may be signed without any limitation on earned seasons

"Our roster continues to evolve a little bit even through the course of the first couple of weeks of the regular season. We’ve got 16 practice squad players that we’ve got to get in here and always want to keep a couple extra young receivers there, and I’ve kept five and I’ve kept six," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday.

"It depends really on the rest of your team and the makeup of your football team and where you need positions. We’re still looking. We’re always going to look out there, and we’re going to look heavily at the waiver wire later today, and if somebody can come in here and help us and improve our football team and help us win, then we’ll take a look at that.”

Other candidates to join Jacksonville's practice squad include three players they waived on Wednesday: kicker James McCourt, outside linebacker Jamir Jones and safety Josh Thompson.

"Very excited about the character of the football team, and as always there’s still work to do; the players in the locker room understand that, we understand that, we’re going to continue to search for players and it’s their job to keep the position," general manager Trent Baalke said on Tuesday.

"Doug did a great job this morning when he addressed the team, and you know, this is obviously cut-down day, and these 53 players are here, plus you’re trying to put 16 more in there, but it doesn’t end here. It’s just the beginning. There’s a lot of work that these young men got to continue to do to stay a part of this, and we’re going to continue to look as we always do to continue to find players that can upgrade this roster.”