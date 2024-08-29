Jaguars GM Trent Baalke: 'Multiple Teams Were Interested In' Trevis Gipson
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a surprising move earlier this week, trading veteran pass-rusher Trevis Gipson to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2025 sixth-round draft pick. But the Seahawks weren't the only team calling about the former Chicago Bear.
"I think a lot of things factored in there. Trevis did a nice job for us. He had a nice preseason, nice off-season, training camp. Obviously did well enough that multiple teams were interested in him," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said this week.
"We just felt really good about where Myles was at and where we think we can get him, and the compensation factored into it. So, there were a lot of things at play. Trevis did a nice job and I think he'll do a nice job for Seattle.”
As Baalke stated, a big reason the Jaguars felt they could deal Gipson had to do with seventh-round defensive end Myles Cole, who had a strong preseason and training camp after entering the league as a raw developmental project.
“I think if you look at just the first game he played in as a young guy against Kansas City. There will be some growing pains. There always is with rookies, and especially as you get into the regular season games, and they heat up a little bit," Baalke said.
"You're going against the ones and things change. He's going to have to be able to adjust to that. I think you saw early on. It's hard to find 6'6" 280 pounds that runs 4.6 and has 36 and 7/8 arm length. They're not just dropping off trucks every day here.”
Gipson was drafted by Chicago in the fifth round (155th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s played in 48 games with 19 starts in his career, recording 78 tackles (42 solo), 11.0 sacks, 21 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He most recently spent the 2023 season with Tennessee where he appeared in eight games. Originally from Cedar Hills, Texas, Gipson attended Tulsa (2016-19) and earned first-team all-conference honors during his senior season.
Gipson played under Jaguars outside linebackers coach Bill Shuey in the first two years of his career, including his seven-sack season in 2021. Since then, Gipson has recorded four sacks in 25 games, though he was mostly a bottom-of-the-roster player for the Titans and spent most of the season as a healthy scratch.