Jaguars Host Four Tryout Players During Minicamp, Including Laquon Treadwell

The former first-round pick has spent time with the Vikings and Falcons in the past and will now attempt to make a name for himself in Jacksonville as he works to earn a spot on the 90-man roster.

A former first-round pick will be joining the rest of the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense during the team's mandatory veteran minicamp this week.

The Jaguars have four tryout players at this week's minicamp, including wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, who once upon a time was one of the nation's top wide receiver prospects out of both high school and college.

Treadwell, 26, was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss but the former first-rounder has yet to be able to put together a first-round career. Now, he has a chance to create another opportunity for himself in Jacksonville, though he still has to break into the 90-man roster.

Treadwell has caught 71 passes for 750 yards (10.6 yards per catch) and four touchdowns since being selected with the No. 23 pick, playing in 58 games and starting 16 in the process.

Treadwell spent four years with the Vikings, appearing in 53 games and catching 65 passes for 701 yards (10.8 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. Treadwell had a slow start, catching one pass for 15 yards as a rookie and catching 20 passes for 200 yards in 2017. His best season came in 2018 when he caught 35 passes on 56 targets and recorded 302 yards and a touchdown.

Treadwell spent one year with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020, playing in five games and catching six passes for 49 yards and two touchdowns. Treadwell will join the Jaguars' 12 receivers (Laviska Shenault, Marvin Jones, Jalen Camp, Phillip Dorsett, Pharoh Cooper, DJ Chark, Jon'Vea Johnson, Collin Johnson, Jamal Agnew, Josh Hammond, Tim Jones, and Josh Imatorbhebhe) during the team's minicamp this week.

Also trying out for the Jaguars during minicamp are cornerback Simenon Thomas, cornerback KeiVarae Russell and offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins.