Jaguars' Joe Cullen Reflects on CJ Henderson Trade, Future Role For Tyson Campbell

The Jaguars have a new starting cornerback following the trade of CJ Henderson, but what does Joe Cullen see out of his new outside cover man?

Joe Cullen hasn't been a stranger to change in his short tenure as the Jacksonville Jaguars' defensive coordinator.

The first-year play-caller has seen numerous starting or key depth defenders traded ever since training camp began, with Joe Schobert and Sidney Jones being shipped out for sixth-round selections before Week 1. The biggest change came Monday, though, when the Jaguars dealt former No. 9 overall pick and starting cornerback CJ Henderson to the Carolina Panthers for a third-round selection.

For Cullen and the Jaguars, it was a subtraction of one of the Jaguars' most talented but also most unreliable defenders. It also meant shaking up a secondary that, for at least some time, seemed to be built at least in part around Henderson and his talent.

"The one thing that Coach Meyer and [General Manager] Trent [Baalke] have done, it’s an organizational hierarchy. They obviously ask for input. We give our input. I just think it’s a great trade for the organization, for CJ," Cullen told local media on Tuesday.

The reasons the Jaguars traded Henderson after just 19 NFL game weeks as a Jaguar are nuanced, with Meyer revealing on Monday that the Jaguars had been in discussions with the Panthers for a week. While the Jaguars dealt Henderson in part because they simply couldn't invigorate him and get him to consistently produce like his talent suggests he could, they also did it in part because they like the play from the rest of their cornerback room, even if the pass defense has struggled mightily through three weeks.

"It’s an opportunity where we felt like [we liked] the way Tyson [Campbell] played and it gives CJ a fresh start where he’s going," Cullen said. "I wish him well. I talked to him yesterday. It’s a business and things happen in this league day-in and day-out. Right in the middle of the year when I was in Baltimore, we traded two guys, we got Marcus Peters, so things fluctuate week-in and week-out. But absolutely, they do.”

Campbell is Henderson's immediate replacement in Jacksonville, which many predicted he would eventually become when the Jaguars drafted him with the No. 33 overall pick in this April's NFL Draft. Campbell played 100% of the Jaguars' defensive snaps in Week 3's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, filling in for an injured Henderson.

After being drafted as a slot corner due to the presence of Henderson, Campbell spent the entirety of his first career start on the outside, playing a career-high in snaps while recording eight tackles and one key pass deflection. While the former Georgia cornerback has struggled at times during his rookie season, particularly with locating the ball in the air, he had his best game of the season in Week 3 when he was placed on the outside as opposed to in the slot.



“I just think he really competed from that first third down when he went and knocked the ball out on that third-and-1. He ran with their receivers really well," Cullen said about Campbell's performance. "Even the one, as much respect as I have for [Cardinals QB Kyler] Murray, it looked like that was shot out of the jugs machine. He went up there and, you know, he was the corner on that play, so I mean we have to have some help by the middle field safety on that. But he competed really well and he’s only going to get better.”

“He’s played both (slot and outside) and I think, for a young guy, nickel’s a real hard position. You have to be great in the run game, you have to be a great blitzer, and then you’re going to have to have some different cover skills for those quicker wide receivers. But I think it helps him a little bit seeing everything from one side of the field.”

While the Jaguars believe strongly in Campbell and fellow cornerback Tre Herndon, there were still questions fielded to Cullen on Tuesday on whether he and the Jaguars felt any disappointment in not helping Henderson and making the partnership work between the two sides.

Cullen, though, said he felt none, pointing out that the team did everything they could in the short time they were with him since the staff has been hired.

“No, not at all," Cullen said.

"I think our coaching staff, [Secondary-Corners Coach] Tim Walton I was with 20 years ago, Tim Walton’s as good a coach, [Defensive Backs Coach- Nickels] Joe Danna, those guys have done everything, [Head] Coach [Urban] Meyer. No, not all."