Jaguars Officially Trade James Robinson to Jets

James Robinson's time as a Jacksonville Jaguars has, officially, ended.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was the first to report Monday night that the Jaguars had traded Robinson to the New York Jets, who lost rookie running back sensation Breece Hall to a season-ending ACL injury on Sunday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jaguars will receive a conditional sixth-round draft pick that could become a fifth-round selection if Robinson reaches 600 yards rushing this season.

"The Jacksonville Jaguars are grateful to have had James Robinson as a member of this organization and thank him for his many contributions on the field, in the locker room and in the community during what were three impactful seasons in Jacksonville," the Jaguars said in a statement.

"We wish James well in New York as he continues his career with the Jets."

Robinson, 24, played in 35 games for the Jaguars from 2020-22 and rushed 485 times for 2,177 yards and 18 touchdowns. As a rookie in 2020, he gained 1,414 scrimmage yards, the most by an undrafted rookie in NFL history.

The trade comes two days after Robinson played just 12 snaps for the Jaguars and didn't receive a single carry. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson had previously expressed earlier on Monday confidence in what Robinson could do after starting the year off as the team's No. 1 running back.

"We know Travis is playing well right now, too. It doesn’t take anything away from James," Pederson said on Monday.

"It just so happens that in certain situations Travis is getting the ball, but as we move forward, we’re always going to continue to find ways to get James going, in the mix. He’s a big part of what we’re doing.”

"Again, it just goes back to how well Travis was playing at the time. Again, nothing about James’s playing time, nothing about him as a running back," Pederson said. "I’ve got a lot of confidence in James. We’re going to continue to find ways to get him on the field. I feel like, as an offense, we are better when both those guys are playing."