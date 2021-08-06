Jaguars Place Daniel Thomas on Reserve/COVID-19 List; Activate Henderson and Beathard

The Jaguars activated two players and added another to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, all coming at the same time as the signing of Tavon Austin.

Jacksonville announced second-year safety Daniel Thomas would be placed on the COVID-19 list. At the same time, the team activated cornerback CJ Henderson and quarterback C.J. Beathard.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list is a reserve category created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Thomas, a fifth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Auburn, appeared in 10 games as a rookie and has flashed in training camp.

In total, Thomas started two games and recorded 18 tackles, two pass deflections, an interception, and a blocked punt returned for a touchdown. At the time of his injury, he was the only player in the league in 2020 to block a punt and intercept a pass.

Beathard was signed by the Jaguars this offseason after four years with the San Francisco 49ers. The former third-round pick started 12 games in four seasons with the 49ers before departing in free agency this offseason.

Beathard has served as the Jaguars' No. 3 quarterback to this point. Gardner Minshew and Trevor Lawrence have both taken turns with the No. 1 offense, but Bethard has been restricted to working with the third-team.

Henderson, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida, started eight games last season and recorded one interception and six pass deflections. Henderson has struggled to find the practice field this fall, however, missing all eight days of practice so far due to being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

"You know he had the shoulder, he had COVID, so I mean it’s acclimation time so it’s going to take a while," Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen said about Henderson on Friday.

"Mentally, he is in all the meetings and like anybody when you come out on the field, it’s a process and the rookies have had three weeks so it will be a process.”