Jaguars Release Hyde, Send Exclusive Rights Tenders to 3 Players

The Jacksonville Jaguars have -- again -- released running back Carlos Hyde.

Hyde signed a two-year, $4.5 million deal with $1.4 million in guarantees last offseason, reuniting him with his former college head coach in Urban Meyer. But his second tenure with the Jaguars last just one season, with the Jaguars cutting ties with Hyde on Friday and releasing him.

According to OverTheCap, by releasing Hyde the Jaguars save $1,941,176 toward the cap and adds on $450,000 in dead money.

Hyde, 31, was one of the Jaguars' earliest free agency additions last offseason and was meant to serve as an immediate backup to James Robinson. The Jaguars curiously seemed to favor Hyde to Robinson at times, specifically Meyer, who would pull Robinson from games for fumbling but not do the same to Hyde.

In 12 games last season, Hyde rushed 72 times for 253 yards (3.5 yards per carry) and one touchdown, with a long run of 18 yards. Hyde also caught 12 passes for 65 yards, while fumbling twice.

With Hyde released and Dare Ogunbowale a free agent, the Jaguars running back depth chart currently lists just James Robinson and Travis Etienne in terms of familiar names.

"Well we have to protect him better and we have to get more explosive players around him – guys that can make explosive plays. It is tough in the National Football League to move the ball 14 plays, 15 plays, 16 plays and score. It just doesn’t happen that often," general manager Trent Baalke said about the teams lack of playmakers.

"You have to be able to throw a 7-yard dig and turn it into an 80-yard touchdown. You have to have players that can do that. That is the mission this offseason in free agency and the draft – to get more explosive players on both sides of the ball, guys that can change games. That is what you win and lose football games with.”

In addition to releasing Hyde, the Jaguars have sent exclusive rights tenders to edge rusher Jamir Jones, linebacker Chapelle Russell and running back Mekhi Sargent. Russell appeared in 16 games for the Jaguars last season, recording 18 tackles, while Sargent appeared in one game after being claimed on waivers.

By sending a player with an expiring contract and fewer than three accrued seasons a tender, the Jaguars retain their exclusive negotiating rights.