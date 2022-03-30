Jaguars Sign Former 49ers DL Arden Key to Bolster Pass-Rush

The Jacksonville Jaguars have added another piece to their defensive puzzle, announcing the signing of veteran defensive lineman Arden Key on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, Key's deal is a one-year contract that could be worth up to as much as $7 million. Key also took visits with the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs before ultimately signing with the Jaguars.

Key, who was coached by Jaguars defensive line coach Brentson Buckner in 2019, had a career resurgence with the 49ers last season. In 17 regular-season games in 2021, Key set career-highs in sacks (6.5), tackles for loss (5), quarterback hits (17), and pressures (36).

Originally a third-round selection (No. 87) by the Raiders in the 2018 NFL Draft, Key has appeared in 54 games in his career, starting 10. During that time he has recorded 9.5 sacks, 43 quarterback hits, 13 tackles for loss, and 104 pressures.

Key has experience lining up both outside of offensive tackles and as a three-technique in passing situations, giving the Jaguars a versatile pass-rusher who can line up and contribute from multiple positions.

"When you look at pass rushers, they can put their hand in the ground, you know, they can stand up in a two-point stance, you know, they can, they can slide down to a three-technique and five-technique, you know, and they're multiple in nature," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said about versatility this week at the NFL's league meetings.

"And it's kind of like offensive linemen, you know, you want a tackle that can maybe play guard or guard that can move in and play center, you know, so you have that position flexibility, because you're going to need those guys to maybe play a different position as the season goes, as injuries begin to kind of pile up towards the end of the year."

The Jaguars signed seven free agents during the first wave of free agency, adding wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, tight end Evan Engram, cornerback Darious Williams, guard Brandon Scherff, linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, and defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi.

The Jaguars hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and are widely expected to use it on an edge rusher, with most mocks having Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson set to be the Jaguars' top pick.