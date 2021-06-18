Jaguars Sign Former First-Rounder Laquon Treadwell

To make room on the 90-man roster, the Jaguars released wide receiver Jon'Vea Johnson, who had flashed repeatedly throughout the offseason training program.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have added more size to their wide receiver room, signing former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell on Friday after Treadwell tried out for the team during veteran minicamp earlier this week.

Treadwell was one of four tryout players and thus far is the only one the Jaguars have signed to the 90-man roster. To make room for Treadwell, the Jaguars waived wide receiver Jon’Vea Johnson, who joined the roster this offseason after playing for wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal in Dallas in the past.

Treadwell joins a crowded wide receiver room that also saw the Jaguars sign Pharoh Cooper earlier this month following an injury to Terry Godwin. Treadwell will now have a chance to enter training camp with the Jaguars and attempt to earn a spot on the Week 1 roster.

"Yeah, I first saw his name and I remembered him very well from high school, obviously and he had a great career at Ole Miss. [He was] a first-round draft pick and I spent some time with him today," Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said when asked about Treadwell on Monday.

"But I think we brought an offensive lineman, two defensive players and Treadwell. So, I thought he looked pretty good, big body that can run and big hands. So, I was surprised that his name—when I saw his name and Trent brought him to me, I just remembered him very well and he didn’t disappoint today.”

Treadwell, 26, was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss.

Treadwell has caught 71 passes for 750 yards (10.6 yards per catch) and four touchdowns since being selected with the No. 23 pick, playing in 58 games and starting 16 in the process.

Treadwell spent four years with the Vikings, appearing in 53 games and catching 65 passes for 701 yards (10.8 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. Treadwell had a slow start, catching one pass for 15 yards as a rookie and catching 20 passes for 200 yards in 2017. His best season came in 2018 when he caught 35 passes on 56 targets and recorded 302 yards and a touchdown.

Treadwell spent one year with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020, playing in five games and catching six passes for 49 yards and two touchdowns. Treadwell will join the Jaguars' 12 receivers (Laviska Shenault, Marvin Jones, Jalen Camp, Phillip Dorsett, Pharoh Cooper, DJ Chark, Jon'Vea Johnson, Collin Johnson, Jamal Agnew, Josh Hammond, Tim Jones, and Josh Imatorbhebhe) on the roster as the offseason draws to a close and training camp approaches.