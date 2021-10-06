Jaguars Sign RB Wendell Smallwood To Practice Squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed sixth year running back Wendell Smallwood to the practice squad, the club announced on Wednesday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed sixth year running back Wendell Smallwood to the practice squad, the club announced on Wednesday. Smallwood was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Smallwood spent his the first three years in the league with the Eagles. From there he joined the Washington Football Team. In 2020, Smallwood joined the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over his six year career, his career totals include 53 games played with 233 rushes for 931 yards and five touchdowns. He has also posted 56 receptions for 452 yards and two touchdowns.

The West Virginia alum will wear No. 23 for the Jaguars.

His signing comes after Carlos Hyde was held out of last Thursday's game with a shoulder.

The Jags have primarily leaned on second-year running back James Robinson for their ground game. So far this season, Robinson has had 49 rushes for 238 yards (4.9 yards per rush) and three touchdowns.

Originally the club's ground game attack was also going to include rookie Travis Etienne, a pass-catching back out of Clemson. Etienne was set to be reunited with his Clemson teammate, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and become an edge option to open up the Jaguars rushing game.

However, Etienne went down with a season-ending foot injury during the pre-season. Without him, the Jags have been looking for a dynamite playmaker.

“Well, one issue, and it remains to be an issue, is the big play hits," explained Head Coach Urban Meyer during week 3, of Etienne's absence.

"Marvin [Jones Jr.]’s kind of our guy right now and *DJ [Chark Jr.] had one. Laviska [Shenault Jr.], we have to get him more involved in some big play opportunity. We have Devin Smith. He was sick last week so he was inactivated. Against the Cowboys, he made a nice play. To answer your question, Travis Etienne [Jr.] was brought in for that reason because when the ball’s in his hands, usually good things happen. Obviously, we’ll have to wait until next year.”

Smallwood can be activated to the game-day roster on Sunday if Hyde was unable to return and the Jaguars needed an extra running back beyond Robinson, Dare Ogunbowale.