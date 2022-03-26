Re-Ranking the Jaguars' Top Needs After First Wave of Free Agency

The Jaguars have filled plenty of holes on their roster in free agency, but which gaping spots on the roster still standout?

The Jacksonville Jaguars promised to be aggressive entering this year's free agency period. Through two weeks, they have more than kept their word.

Few teams have spent as much as the Jaguars since the start of free agency, with the Jaguars giving eye-popping deals to wide receiver Christian Kirk, guard Brandon Scherff and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, as well as paying cornerback Darious Williams, wide receiver Zay Jones and defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi considerable deals.

Add in nearly $10 million for one year of Evan Engram and the Jaguars made sure to open their pocketbooks this March in hopes of filling as many roster holes as possible before the draft.

"We're trying to fix this thing long term and have a vision for the future as we build this thing out," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said last week.

"And, you know, right now, it's a combination of free agency and the draft, we hope to get this organization to a point where it's, we're not relying on free agency as much and we're relying on our drafts in second contracts and those guys."

With the Jaguars adding players at receiver, tight end, cornerback, defensive tackle, linebacker, and guard through free agency so far, the Jaguars' needs have shifted considerably. So, what does a re-ranking of their top needs look like a month ahead of this year's draft? We take a look below, ranking from most pressing to least pressing.

No. 1: Edge rusher

One position the Jaguars haven't added to this offseason is edge rusher. The Jaguars' edge rushers didn't have an especially encouraging 2021, with Josh Allen recording 7.5 sacks, Dawuane Smoot recording 6.0 and K'Lavon Chaisson recording 1.0. Meanwhile, rookie edge rusher Jordan Smith played just 21 snaps in two games.

Per TruMedia and PFF, the Jaguars defense finished No. 26 in sacks (32.0), No. 13 in pressure percentage (9.6%), No. 22 in quarterback hits (91), and No. 32 in fumbles forced (2.0). Allen (7.5) Dawuane Smoot (6.0) combined for 13.5 sacks, but no other Jaguars' defender had more than 3.0. And in terms of edge rushers, the Jaguars' backups (K'Lavon Chaisson, Jihad Ward, Lerentee McCray, Jordan Smith) combined for just three sacks. In short, the Jaguars got little to nothing out of their edge group in 2021 other than average seasons from Allen and Smoot. Now, Ward and McCray are gone, leaving need for depth and impact.

No. 2: Outside receiver

The Jaguars added three pass-catching options this offseason in Kirk, Jones and Engram. The primary issue is that Kirk and Engram both function best as slot options, with Jones also doing his best work underneath and in the middle of the field despite being an outside receiver. Add in Laviska Shenault and Jamal Agnew and the Jaguars have plenty of receivers who can operate in the slot and in the short/intermediate areas of the field.

What the Jaguars don't have at receiver is a big-bodied outside receiver who can create space downfield. The Jaguars don't have a receiver on the roster taller than 6'2" and they also don't have any particularly fast downfield threats despite Zay Jones' timed speed, losing their tallest, longest and fastest wideout in DJ Chark. As a result, the Jaguars need to add a vertical threat who can consistently win on the outside and provide the Jaguars with something more than a short-area or slot option.

No. 3: Left guard

The Jaguars made big investments in their offensive line this offseason, franchise-tagging left tackle Cam Robinson and making right guard Brandon Scherff one of the league's highest-paid guards. They do still have an open spot at left guard, though, following the expiration of former starter Andrew Norwell's contract.

The Jaguars' current options at left guard include former 2020 draft pick Ben Bartch, 2018 fourth-rounder Will Richardson and 2021 second-round tackle Walker Little, who has not taken a snap at guard in college or the NFL. Considering there is no sure answer among either of those three players, the Jaguars would be wise to invest in a left guard in the draft.

No. 4: Linebacker

The Jaguars entered this offseason with a need at linebacker and still have the same need even after signing Fotesade Oluokun. The release of Myles Jack means the Jaguars need a new starter in the middle of their defense, and it isn't a sure thing that any of Shaquille Quarterman, Dylan Moses, or Chapelle Russell can develop into a starting-quality linebacker opposite Oluokun, though Quarterman showed flashes of being that kind of player last season.

The Jaguars could look to a cheap veteran option across from Oluokun like they did with Damien Wilson last year. They could also look to find a young linebacker to develop since this draft class seems particularly deep at linebacker. Either way, the Jaguars need to find a starter, whether he is on or off the roster at this time.

No. 5: Running back

Yes, the Jaguars have two very talented running backs on the roster in James Robinson and Travis Etienne, but the Jaguars need more. The Jaguars don't have a clear third running back on the roster and this need gets bumped up a few spots for that reason. While needing a No. 3 back isn't always a pressing issue, it is significant for the Jaguars due to Robinson's and Etienne's injuries last season.

"I feel good. I feel good where they are, even currently today. I know that with James [Robinson] it might be a little bit longer but he’s on track," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said last week.

"Travis [Etienne] is doing extremely well. We do have some young guys in that room that I’m encouraged by and that are going to get a lot of play time in the offseason, even in training camp. We still have the draft, as well, coming up. So we could still add some pieces there but I’m encouraged by what I’ve seen in the past, last year, and of course where they’re headed and what they can bring to this team.”

No. 6: Tight end

There are currently four tight ends on the Jaguars roster, but three are on expiring contracts. All of Dan Arnold, Evan Engram and Chris Manhertz are scheduled to be free agents in 2023, leaving only Luke Farrell as a player under contract past this season. Considering Farrell got limited snaps and targets last year, the Jaguars can't afford that kind of future at tight end.

The Jaguars will have roles for each of these players in 2022, but Doug Pederson's offenses make the tight end a focal point and the Jaguars can't afford to watch the room completely evaporate with no backup plans in place. Another young tight end would make sense to add to the roster.

No. 7: Offensive tackle depth

Things could change if the Jaguars end up making any changes at tackle before the draft, but as things stand today the Jaguars have three starting-caliber offensive tackles in Cam Robinson, Jawaan Taylor and Walker Little. Robinson is expected to sign a contract extension and Little is just in the second year of his deal, but the Jaguars could still use depth with Taylor set to be a free agent after this season.

No. 8: Cornerback depth

The Jaguars have a strong group of starting cornerbacks in Tyson Campbell, Darious Williams and Shaquill Griffin, but their depth behind the group is lacking. Chris Claybrooks hasn't shown many steps forward in his development while Tre Herndon is a reliable backup option in the slot. Still, the Jaguars need a young outside cornerback to develop behind their starters.