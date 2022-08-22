Jaguars Trim Roster, Waive Lujuan Winningham and 5 Others

The Jacksonville Jaguars have once again trimmed their roster a day ahead of the deadline, waiving five players and releasing another on Monday evening.

With the moves, the Jaguars' active roster now stands at 79 players, giving them one free spot before they travel to Flowery Branch to practice against the Atlanta Falcons this week.

The following players were waived by the Jaguars:

OL Beau Benzschawel

CB Shabari Davis

TE Grayson Gunter

OLB Wyatt Ray

WR Lujuan Winningham

In addition, wide receiver Marvin Hall was also released. As a vested veteran, Hall is not subjected to waivers like the other players the Jaguars parted ways with on Monday.

Winningham is the most significant name the Jaguars waived on Monday, with the undrafted free agent wide receiver making splashes in the early portions of training camp thanks to his run-blocking and tough hands. Other receivers such as Willie Johnson and Kevin Austin Jr. made it past him in this year's wave of cuts, however, with Johnson having special teams value as a returner and Austin Jr. presenting upside after many thought he would be drafted.

The Jaguars are 0-3 in the preseason, losing games to the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, and a 16-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night.

"There's still a lot of – I think there's a lot of good, positive takeaways from tonight with the starters and I feel good there. The young guys are going to learn," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Saturday.

"There were some good things that they did. But obviously sort of the obvious things are [that] we can't turn the ball over in the red zone. We got points there again potentially. We've got to tackle better and things of that nature in the second half. But I think if you look at where we are at starters, I think we're right on track to where we need to be and where we want to be, and that gives us a lot of hope as we head into the regular season."

