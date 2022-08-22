Skip to main content

Jaguars Trim Roster, Waive Lujuan Winningham and 5 Others

The Jaguars suddenly have a free roster spot heading into the Atlanta practice week.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have once again trimmed their roster a day ahead of the deadline, waiving five players and releasing another on Monday evening. 

With the moves, the Jaguars' active roster now stands at 79 players, giving them one free spot before they travel to Flowery Branch to practice against the Atlanta Falcons this week. 

The following players were waived by the Jaguars:

OL Beau Benzschawel 

CB Shabari Davis 

TE Grayson Gunter

Scroll to Continue

Read More

OLB Wyatt Ray  

WR Lujuan Winningham 

In addition, wide receiver Marvin Hall was also released. As a vested veteran, Hall is not subjected to waivers like the other players the Jaguars parted ways with on Monday.

Winningham is the most significant name the Jaguars waived on Monday, with the undrafted free agent wide receiver making splashes in the early portions of training camp thanks to his run-blocking and tough hands. Other receivers such as Willie Johnson and Kevin Austin Jr. made it past him in this year's wave of cuts, however, with Johnson having special teams value as a returner and Austin Jr. presenting upside after many thought he would be drafted.

The Jaguars are 0-3 in the preseason, losing games to the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, and a 16-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night.

"There's still a lot of – I think there's a lot of good, positive takeaways from tonight with the starters and I feel good there. The young guys are going to learn," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Saturday. 

"There were some good things that they did. But obviously sort of the obvious things are [that] we can't turn the ball over in the red zone. We got points there again potentially. We've got to tackle better and things of that nature in the second half. But I think if you look at where we are at starters, I think we're right on track to where we need to be and where we want to be, and that gives us a lot of hope as we head into the regular season."

USATSI_18802764_168388385_lowres
Duval Insider+

Jaguars Mailbag: Judging the Potential Week 1 OL, Tim Jones' Impact and More

By John Shipley
USATSI_18905079_168388385_lowres
Duval Insider+

Little or Taylor? The Final WR?: 5 Jaguars Position Battles To Watch

By John Shipley
USATSI_18903883_168388385_lowres
News

Steelers 16, Jaguars 15: Christian Kirk and Other Winners and Losers

By John Shipley
USATSI_18905022_168388385_lowres
Duval Insider+

Steelers 16, Jaguars 15: 5 Observations on Trevor Lawrence, Arden Key and More

By John Shipley
USATSI_18903056_168388385_lowres
Game Day

Jaguars Vs. Steelers: Jacksonville's Starters Outscored 7-6 in Preseason Home Finale

By John Shipley
c8TZxEjk
Duval Insider+

Jaguars Vs. Steelers: 5 Things to Watch as Lawrence Battles Trubisky

By John Shipley
883_gRF0
Duval Insider+

How Arden Key Has Set a Tone in His First Jaguars Training Camp

By John Shipley
XeMfzWJA
News

Press Taylor Sheds Light on Jaguars’ Recent Running Game Struggles

By Brett Hawn