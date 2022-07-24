Skip to main content

Jaguars Waive QB EJ Perry

The undrafted free agent quarterback was waived on Sunday with a non-football injury designation.

On the same day the Jacksonville Jaguars signed free agent quarterback Kyle Sloter, the team also saw its quarterback room subtract its only rookie. 

The Jaguars waived undrafted rookie free agent quarterback E.J. Perry with a non-football injury designation on Sunday, bringing their quarterback room to four players on the day training camp kicks off. The Jaguars' quarterbacks now consist of Sloter, Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Beathard, and Jake Luton.

Perry signed a sizable deal with the Jaguars by undrafted free agent standards, but his time with the team, for now, will consist of just OTAs and minicamp in May and June.

Perry received the second-largest guaranteed contract among undrafted quarterbacks, with only Carson Strong of the Philidelphia Eagles receiving more ($320k). Among all undrafted free agents, Perry received the third-most guaranteed money and the same amount as fellow Jags signee Kevin Austin, a wide receiver out of Notre Dame.

Perry spent the first two years of his college career as a backup quarterback at Boston College before transferring to Brown and putting up huge numbers. He led the FCS in total offense in his first year as a starter in 2019, completing 60.1% of his passes for 2,948 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, while also rushing for 730 yards and eight touchdowns.

Brown was then a Third-Team All-American in 2021, passing for 3,033 yards and 23 touchdowns while leading the team in rushing for the second year in a row with 402 yards and seven touchdowns.

"Again, the quarterback position, I’ve always sort of adopted the philosophy of if you can find a guy that can come in, whether he’s your third or your fourth guy, and add the competition, add the value, I keep bringing that up, but that’s what we do," Pederson said during rookie minicamp in May.

"When you can get a guy like [Perry] in here, we loved his tape. He was a guy that we even had [Quarterbacks Coach] Mike McCoy, [Assistant Quarterbacks Coach] Andrew Breiner, some of my assistant coaches talk to prior to the draft and had some meeting time with him and just get to know him a little bit. Then we were fortunate to get him and get him in here and get him going.”

