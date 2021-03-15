Report: Jaguars Agree To Deal With DL Roy Robertson-Harris

Athletic interior defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris is the first addition of the Urban Meyer era in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly landed the first free agent of the Urban Meyer regime, opting to add to a defensive line that needs as much help as any unit in the league.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Jaguars have agreed to a three-year deal with Chicago Bears defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris, who played as a 3-4 defensive end and interior pass-rusher for the Bears. Garafolo reports the agreement is for up to $24.4 million and has $14 million guaranteed, making this a relatively cheap first addition all things considered.

According to Spotrac's current figures, Robertson-Harris' average salary of a little over $8 million ranks No. 23 among defensive tackles in average annual salary.

Robertson-Harris is an intriguing add for the Jaguars since he is such a different breed of player than they currently have. He is a long and explosive defensive lineman who uses his athleticism, burst, and quick hands to disrupt the passer and bowl over guards.

Robertson-Harris was an undrafted success story after signing with the Bears out of UTEP in 2016. The former outside linebacker put on a good amount of weight following his rookie season and turned into an important interior pass-rusher for the Bears from that point on.

Robertson-Harris had a somewhat quiet second season, collecting two sacks, four quarterback hits, and two tackles for loss in 2017. His production exploded with a big bump in snaps in 2018, however, recording three sacks, 28 pressures, 11 quarterback hits, and three tackles for loss.

Robertson-Harris followed up his solid 2018 season and started seven games in 2019, once again earning an increase in snaps. He finished the year with 2.5 sacks, 27 pressures, 10 quarterback hits, and three tackles for loss.

Robertson-Harris wasn't as productive or durable in his contract year with the Bears, however. He played in just eight games due to season-ending shoulder surgery in November, resulting in him finishing 2020 with 12 pressures, five quarterback hits, one tackle for loss, and zero sacks.

Robertson-Harris should be expected to slot into a starting defensive end role for Jacksonville's new 3-4 defense. Due to the team's weak defensive tackle depth chart, and Robertson-Harris' own payday, he should also slot in as a starter in nickel packages along the interior.

"There’s one commonality of great teams: they have great defensive lines. You can’t avoid that. There’s ways to hide other things, but you cannot hide that. You have to have a strong defensive line, and we’re committed to do that here," Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said last week.