SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeDraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Reports: DE Jabaal Sheard Works Out for Jaguars on Tuesday

KassidyHill

The Jacksonville Jaguars held a workout with veteran defensive end Jabaal Sheard, according to reports that are off of the NFL transaction wire. 

Sheard was a second-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft when he was selected by the Cleveland Browns from the University of Pitt. He has played with the Browns (2011-2014) and was named to the All-Rookie team in 2011, the New England Patriots (2015-2016) with whom he won a Super Bowl and the Indianapolis Colts (2017-2019). 

During his nine-year career thus far, Sheard has accumulated 417 tackles (average 46.4 a year), 51.5 sacks (5.7 a year) and 13 forced fumbles (1.4 a year). He has played as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme and a defensive end in a 4-3 scheme. 

The Jaguars have been desperate for more help on the edges in their pass rush. First rounders Josh Allen (in his second year) and rookie K'Lavon Chaisson are currently the primary edge rushers. While neither has looked objectively off, Allen has received double and triples teams more often than not while Chaisson has still been adjusting to the NFL game without the advent of preseason this year. 

The veteran experience of a disrupting pass rusher like Sheard could be what the Jaguars need as the move into the second quarter of their season. 

USATSI_13545377
Sheard, here sacking Texans QB Deshaun Watson, could bring experience to a young group. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

"I think I just want to be careful about—we do have a lot of young guys playing, a lot of guys that don’t have that experience," Marrone explained on Monday. 

"But you could sit there, like I told the coaches, you can feel that way, but that’s not going to help you. I look at it the other way, that hey listen, these guys, the effort’s there, we’re getting the effort, we’re getting everything we need from them in practice. 

"The challenge for us as coaches is how much better can we get them? They’re trying to do the right thing. Are they in the position they’re in? I really try to evaluate things that way, because I think this is a group that—I believe in them, as far as their work ethic and everything, and I believe that we can get them better. 

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars Week 4 Rookie Report: Shenault, Robinson Shine Vs. Bengals

Laviska Shenault and James Robinson were the standout performers of Sunday's loss to the Bengals.

John Shipley

James Robinson Nominated for Rookie of the Week For Performance Vs. Bengals

After another solid game, James Robinson has been nominated for another rookie award.

John Shipley

Jaguars' James Robinson Among Leaders in New Odds for Offensive Rookie of the Year

James Robinson has been arguably the best rookie running back in the league this year, a big surprise for an UDFA.

John Shipley

Doug Marrone On Jaguars' Pass Rush Issues: "We’ve Got to Coach the Heck Out of Them."

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone knows there is an issue in the defensive pass rush. But how is it fixed? For starters, he says "we've got to coach the heck out of them."

KassidyHill

5 Observations From Jaguars' 33-25 Loss to the Bengals: Defensive Struggles Continue

What takeaways can we have from Jacksonville's latest loss? We break down all of the issues from Sunday's 33-25 bout here.

John Shipley

Texans Fire Coach Bill O'Brien Ahead of Week 5 Game Vs. Jaguars

The Jaguars will be seeing a new head coach on the opposite sideline when they face the Houston Texans in Week 5.

John Shipley

Doug Marrone Says Jaguars Are "Optimistic" About Injuries, Will Know More Wednesday

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone didn't offer much information about injuries on Monday, other than to say the team was "optimistic." What could the defense look like given the report?

KassidyHill

Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Comments on Lot J, Team's 1-3 Record and London

During an announcement for the future of Lot J, Shad Khan pointed out his disappointment with the 1-3 record the team has but what his thoughts are on it moving forward.

John Shipley

Jaguars Open as 6.5-Point Underdogs to Texans in Week 5

Despite the Texans being 0-4, the Jaguars are a touchdown underdog heading into Week 5's game.

John Shipley

Jaguars vs. Bengals: Week 4 Snap Count Analysis

Who played the most snaps vs. the Bengals in Week 4 and why? We break it down here.

John Shipley