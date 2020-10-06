Reports: DE Jabaal Sheard Works Out for Jaguars on Tuesday

The Jacksonville Jaguars held a workout with veteran defensive end Jabaal Sheard, according to reports that are off of the NFL transaction wire.

Sheard was a second-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft when he was selected by the Cleveland Browns from the University of Pitt. He has played with the Browns (2011-2014) and was named to the All-Rookie team in 2011, the New England Patriots (2015-2016) with whom he won a Super Bowl and the Indianapolis Colts (2017-2019).

During his nine-year career thus far, Sheard has accumulated 417 tackles (average 46.4 a year), 51.5 sacks (5.7 a year) and 13 forced fumbles (1.4 a year). He has played as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme and a defensive end in a 4-3 scheme.

The Jaguars have been desperate for more help on the edges in their pass rush. First rounders Josh Allen (in his second year) and rookie K'Lavon Chaisson are currently the primary edge rushers. While neither has looked objectively off, Allen has received double and triples teams more often than not while Chaisson has still been adjusting to the NFL game without the advent of preseason this year.

The veteran experience of a disrupting pass rusher like Sheard could be what the Jaguars need as the move into the second quarter of their season.

Sheard, here sacking Texans QB Deshaun Watson, could bring experience to a young group. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

"I think I just want to be careful about—we do have a lot of young guys playing, a lot of guys that don’t have that experience," Marrone explained on Monday.

"But you could sit there, like I told the coaches, you can feel that way, but that’s not going to help you. I look at it the other way, that hey listen, these guys, the effort’s there, we’re getting the effort, we’re getting everything we need from them in practice.

"The challenge for us as coaches is how much better can we get them? They’re trying to do the right thing. Are they in the position they’re in? I really try to evaluate things that way, because I think this is a group that—I believe in them, as far as their work ethic and everything, and I believe that we can get them better.