Reports: Jaguars Add to Special Teams, Reach Agreements With Jamal Agnew and Rudy Ford

Urban Meyer is putting his mark on Jacksonville's special teams unit, reportedly coming to agreements with core special team players in wide receiver Jamal Agnew and safety Rudy Ford.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has long made special teams a priority and identity of his football teams. So far, it appears this is the same strategy he is taking with him to the NFL.

The Jaguars reportedly have agreed to terms with two more players, each of whom has reputations as being immensely valuable special teams players at their positions (returner and gunner).

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Jaguars reached a three-year agreement with former Detroit Lions returner/wide receiver Jamal Agnew. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Jaguars also agreed to a two-year deal with safety and gunner Rudy Ford.

Agnew was a fifth-round selection for the Lions in the 2017 NFL Draft and has carved out a role as a dangerous return man. The former cornerback transition to wide receiver last season but caught just 13 passes for 89 (6.8 yards per catch) and rushed six times for 33 yards (5.5 yards per carry).

The 5-foot-9 Agnew ran a 4.34 at his pro day in 2017 and projects mostly as a returner who can be given designed plays on offense such as sweeps and screens. His largest impact in Detroit came as a punt returner as opposed to receiver, but he did spend the last two seasons on the same team as Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.

Agnew returned 74 punts for 857 yards and four touchdowns in four seasons, an average of 11.6 yards per return. This included two scores and 15.4 yards per return, earning him first-team All-Pro honors as a rookie. Agnew returned one punt for a touchdown and averaged 12.7 yards per return last season.

With Agnew in the fold, it should be expected the Jaguars will let wide receivers Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook, each of whom have been utilized as return men, test the free agency market.

Ford, meanwhile, was a sixth-round draft selection out of Auburn in 2017. He has played 41 games in four seasons, spending two seasons apiece with the Cardinals and Eagles.

Despite his experience, Ford has just two career starts on defense and 125 career snaps on that side of the ball. Ford is mostly used as a specials team player and was an impressive gunner for the Eagles when healthy, though he missed 14 games in the last two seasons.