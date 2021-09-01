Which Skill Players on the Waiver Wire Make Sense for the Jaguars?

With the Jaguars holding first priority in waiver claims and badly needing help at the skill positions, which players on offense make sense for them to target this week?

The Jacksonville Jaguars released their first 53-man roster of the 2021 season on Tuesday, but that roster is far, far from being their final one. Today, the Jaguars' roster will undoubtedly continue to shift and change as waiver claims are put in throughout the NFL.

The Jaguars hold the first priority in waivers following last year's 1-15 season, so they have their complete pick at players who can be claimed. Any player with fewer than four accrued seasons is eligible to be claimed on waivers and is thus now open to the Jaguars signing to their 53-man roster.

Considering the Jaguars have just 11 skill players (five receivers, three running backs, three tight ends) on their current roster, it can be expected for the Jaguars to look at these positions on the waiver wire. But who among the current pool of players makes sense for the team? We break down a few names below.

WR Tyron Johnson

One of the most talented players who was waived this week, Tyron Johnson is a surprising name to see available before Week 1. The Los Angeles Chargers are deep at wide receiver, but Johnson is an explosive and talented deep threat who produced with Justin Herbert last year. Johnson has 4.36 speed and caught 20 passes for 398 yards (19.9 yards per catch) and three touchdowns in 12 games, making him one of the NFL's better deep threats. He is an explosive playmaker who can win on the outside, which the Jaguars lack on the depth chart.

WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

While the former Liberty star isn't a burner, Antonio Gandy-Golden fits the profile of Trent Baalke wide receivers; he is big, long and physical, and his 6-foot-4 size stands out each time he steps on the field. The former fourth-round selection spent much of his rookie season injured and then fell behind in the pecking order in Washington's rebuilt receiver room this year, but the raw traits are there to develop.

TE Tanner Hudson

Waived by Tampa Bay likely in large part due to his net-negative value as a blocker, Tanner Hudson is an ideal pass-catching threat at the tight end position. Hudson earned rave reviews out of Tampa Bay's camp for his work as a pass-catcher, and the Jaguars are currently limited in that department at the tight end position. Hudson is the best tight end who was waived and if the Jaguars truly want a young player they could develop into a full-time player in a niche role, Hudson may be exactly that.

WR John Hightower

A productive college deep threat with 4.43 speed, John Hightower was a fifth-round selection by the Eagles just a year ago, recording 10 catches for 167 yards (16.7 yards per catch) as a rookie. He is already 25-years-old and it is never a good sign to a see a player released by a team with a perceived weakness at that same position, but Hightower has NFL reps where he wins downfield and on the perimeter.

RB Jason Huntley

Another former Eagle, Jason Huntley is an undersized option (5-foot-9, 193 pounds) at running back, but his college highlights are full of him making plays in space, as a receiving threat out of the backfield (over 100 career receptions), and as a dynamic return man on special teams. The Jaguars are missing an explosive element in their backfield following the season-ending foot injury to rookie running back Travis Etienne, but Huntley is the type of athletic back who could fill a similar role to a smaller extent.

WR Riley Ridley

More of a technician at wide receiver than a speed threat, Riley Ridley is a strong run blocker who has the route-running ability to take reps on the outside. Considering two of the Jaguars' five receivers are pure slot receivers, talented route-runners like Ridley who can win on the perimeter shouldn't be discounted. Ridley is a recent fourth-round selection, as well, so he has his draft pedigree working in his favor.

WR Keke Coutee

One of the biggest surprise cuts this year undoubtedly has to be Keke Coutee. The Houston Texans have welcomed a sea of change to their franchise this season, but Coutee is an explosive playmaker with special teams value. For a team devoid of talent like the Texans, it is a shock to see them let go of Coutee, who has recorded 83 catches for 941 yards (11.3 yards per catch) and four touchdowns in three seasons. He is more of a slot receiver, but he is a legitimate No. 3 option.

TE Kenny Yeboah

It is a little hard to imagine the Jaguars would be too aggressive in pursuing Kenny Yeboah considering they passed on him over and over again during the 2021 NFL Draft despite a need for a pass-catching tight end, but he makes a lot of sense for their needs. He is more of a jumbo receiver who can be split out but his blend of size and speed makes him a tough matchup. He had a good camp and preseason with the Jets, so he deserves a look.

RB Darwin Thompson

A top-notch athlete at the running back position, Darwin Thompson was never able to carve out a role with the Kansas City Chiefs but he has the speed and explosiveness to appeal to teams like the Jaguars who are missing dynamic athleticism in their backfield. Thompson is undersized but he has value in the passing game and presents a different skill set compared to the rest of the Jaguars' running back room.

WR Joe Reed

An elite athlete (he posted a 9.33 RAS), Joe Reed is another explosive receiver who the Chargers let go of this week. Reed was a fifth-round pick in 2020 and has similar versatility to Laviska Shenault in a sense due to his frame and open-field ability. He also has return experience, which should appeal to a Jaguars team that has placed a big emphasis on special teams. He seems like an Urban Meyer skill player.

RB Trayveon Williams

While Trayveon Williams isn't a particularly explosive rusher, he was immensely productive as a three-down back at Texas A&M thanks to natural hands and strong pass-protection skills. He could be a younger version of Dare Ogunbowale in terms of what he could offer the depth chart. There are more dynamic options out there, but Williams likely belongs on a 53-man roster.