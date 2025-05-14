How Does Jaguars' Draft Compare to AFC South Rivals?
The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a monster blockbuster trade early in the NFL Draft, trading up for Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter in what is arguably the best pure selection of the entire selection process.
The Jaguars are making a splash with young general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen, hoping to turn a 4-13 team from last season into AFC South winners.
However, the Jaguars have some competition in their division for the best draft class. Jacksonville had a flashy start but fairly tamed group of rookies overall. There is an argument for one key rival in the AFC South for the best draft in the division. Let's take a look at how the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Tennessee Titans compare to the Jaguars and which team has the edge.
Indianapolis Colts
The Colts had a quite average draft class but players that seemingly fit what Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen are looking for in terms of scheme fit, physical thresholds, and more. Tyler Warren was about as obvious a draft choice as I've ever seen for an NFL team, giving Indianapolis a security blanket in the passing game.
Quarterback Riley Leonard and running back DJ Giddens were intriguing Day 3 choices. Leonard could develop into a long-term backup if Anthony Richardson wins the QB battle in training camp and performs very well this season while Giddens is a nice change-of-pace runner behind Jonathan Taylor.
The edge? Jaguars.
Houston Texans
This draft class will look more flashy at the top because it is. The Texans did a great job of filling needs at wide receiver and offensive tackle with the selection of Iowa State wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Smith, and Minnesota left tackle Aireontae Ersery.
The rest of Houston's draft featured developmental talents but players that can provide depth are crucial spots such as safety, running back, cornerback, and tight end. Luke Lachey is an Iowa tight end that has the skill set to see the field sooner than later, impressive for a seventh-round pick. Overall, the Texans and Jaguars had similar drafts with no one gaining an edge.
The edge? PUSH.
Tennessee Titans
This was one of the best pure draft classes in the entire NFL. Cam Ward at No. 1 was obvious from early March and edge rusher Femi Oladejo might've been a reach by a full round, but the rest of the class was fantastic. I loved the value of safety Kevin Winston at No. 82 overall and he should see the field almost immediately.
Day 3 from Tennessee was *chef's kiss*. Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor are two wide receivers with unique skill sets that could see plenty of snaps in their rookie season and beyond. Gunner Helm could be the team's top tight end in the next year or two as the position has a steeper transition than others. Cornerback Marcus Harris and running back Kalel Mullings provide crucial depth at their respective positions.
Overall, general manager Mike Borgonzi nailed his first draft class, bringing the tools from his time in Kansas City with him to help build the Titans into contenders once again.
The edge? Titans.
The Verdict
The Jaguars' draft class was solid all the way around, with Hunter leading the way. It wasn't flashy, but it features numerous players who will find themselves in critical roles in due time. However, they don't offer the same type of impact the Titans class could have in Year 1, and the Texans make a strong case for being a better class than Jacksonville.
