18 Jaguars Listed as Having 'Maintenance Days' for Friday's Practice

John Shipley


The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without some of their most important players on the practice field on Friday, but fret not -- it is a planned maintenance day for the 18 players.

Head coach Doug Marrone said Thursday that the team would have some players off of the field on Friday, though they would still be inside the facility working.

"But anyway, one of the things that you’re going to see is the guys that have had a history of where we have to manage during the season, you’re going to see tomorrow, we’ll probably have a bunch of guys inside working, doing things to help us through the season and they won’t be on the field tomorrow," Marrone said in a video press conference on Thursday.

"So, it’s not going to be, when you guys come out there tomorrow, it won’t be like ‘Holy cow, what the [heck] happened to everybody?’ Everyone will be doing something."

The list of players who will be having a maintenance day includes the following:

  • DE Josh Allen
  • DT Taven Bryan
  • WR DJ Chark
  • WR Chris Conley
  • TE Tyler Eifert
  • RB Leonard Fournette
  • DL Adam Gotsis
  • CB D.J. Hayden
  • CB CJ Henderson
  • DT Timmy Jernigan
  • DT Abry Jones
  • C Brandon Linder
  • OG Andrew Norwell
  • OT Cam Robinson
  • TE James O'Shaughnessy
  • RB Chris Thompson
  • LB Joe Schobert
  • WR Laviska Shenault

Considering how vital most of these players are to the roster, what we will see on the team's practice field on Friday won't exactly be reflective of what the team will look like during the season. With that said, it does create a great opportunity for other players further down the depth chart to make impressions.

The Jaguars have practice everyday until Wednesday, making it six consecutive days of padded practice under the hot Florida sun. With that in mind, it is understandable why Marrone would want to use Friday as a day to help his players prepare the best way they can for Week 1.

"And you know, we’re just taking those players that have had a history of management during this season, or injuries in the past, and working on those specific things to make sure that they’re healthy through the season," Marrone said.

"Because we are getting into a week where, now we go six straight days until the next day off. So, there’s a lot of work ahead of us this week and it’s a big week. It’s a week that we’ve got to get a lot of situational work in, we’ve got to get a lot of high contact in." 

