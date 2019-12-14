JaguarMaven
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

2020 NFL Draft: How Will Chase Young's NFL Decision Impact the Jaguars?

John Shipley

Some NFL draft headlines were made on Saturday when it came to potential No. 1 overall pick, and likely top-three pick, defense end Chase Young from Ohio State. Young, a true junior who is a Heisman Trophy finalist, told TMZ Sports IN New York City on Friday that returning to school for his senior year is, "the plan".

Now, this could obviously change. Frankly, it will probably change. Young wouldn't be the first 19-year old to change his mind about his NFL future and Young is set up to be a top pick in any NFL draft he enters, so he has his options open. 

Young had a dominant 2019 campaign despite missing two games due to suspension. He leads the nation in sacks (16.5) and has 44 tackles, 21 for loss and seven forced fumbles this season.

But in the off chance that Young does decide to take time on his NFL decision and, potentially even decide to return to school, it is worth looking at how Young's decision could impact the Jacksonville Jaguars' draft interests. 

As of today, Jacksonville is slated to have the No. 7 overall pick and the No. 20 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. If Young does declare, there is virtually no chance he would fall to Jacksonville's first pick unless they pick within the first four picks. This was, of course, said about Josh Allen last year, but Young is held in higher regard almost unanimously as a prospect.

Image 2019-12-14 at 1.46.41 PM
Photo via Tankathon.com.

If the draft order stands as it is today, it could be assumed that one of the New York Giants, Washington, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions or Arizona Cardinals would take Young. 

The Cincinnati Bengals will almost positively take a quarterback, while Miami could realistically do the same. New York and Washington have holes all over while the Lions' defense is putrid. Arizona will likely pick the top-ranked offensive lineman to try to protect 2019 No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray, but it would be hard for any team to pass on Young despite their needs.

It also has to be factored in that while Jacksonville will likely grade Young as one of the top prospects, it is unlikely they select him at any point. They took an edge rusher in the first round last year in Allen and depending on what happens this offseason with Yannick Ngakoue's contract status, Jacksonville could have two premier edge rushers.

So what Young does will likely not impact Jacksonville's draft plans, but if he stays in school it would mean one less prospect available for Jacksonville to pick that may have been in their plans. With Young off the board, other players could get pushed up draft boards, such as Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown, Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas or a number of other players.

So essentially, it is a near 0% chance Young will be a Jaguar no matter what. However, what move he makes for his NFL future will impact the entire draft and especially a team like Jacksonville who is picking so high in the first round.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Which Players Could the Jaguars Focus a Rebuild Around?

John Shipley

With sweeping changes likely to come and the roster in shambles, which current Jaguars should be the focus of the future rebuilding effort?

Why Did the Raiders Pass on Josh Allen in the 2019 NFL Draft? Jon Gruden Explains

John Shipley

The Oakland Raiders made a bold move when they passed on defensive end Josh Allen in the 2019 NFL Draft. So, why did they do it and help him become a Jacksonville Jaguar?

DJ Chark (Ankle) Ruled Out For Raiders Game

John Shipley

Jacksonville's No. 1 wideout will miss the first game of his dominant 2019 season.

Should the Jaguars Consider Claiming Janoris Jenkins?

John Shipley

Janoris Jenkins was cut by the New York Giants on Friday after tweeting a slur to a fan.

What Does Gardner Minshew Need to Show at the Finish of 2019?

John Shipley

Is Gardner Minshew II the man for the Jaguars' quarterback job in 2020? His performance the next three weeks may give an indication.

Jaguars HC Doug Marrone Theorizes on Calais Campbell's 2019 Production

John Shipley

Calais Campbell's sack numbers are down, but head coach Doug Marrone has an idea for why and why he isn't concerned.

JaguarMaven Week 15 Mailbag: What Should Happen at QB, and How Much of a Rebuild is This?

Andrew DiCecco

Our weekly question-and-answer series with Jaguars fans as we deliver answers to your most pressing questions.

Calais Campbell Nominated by Jaguars For Walter Payton Award

John Shipley

Campbell is one of 32 nominees and was nominated by Jacksonville thanks to his work with charities in his local community.

Jaguars DC Todd Wash: 'Everything That Happened This Season Is on My Shoulders'

John Shipley

Jacksonville's embattled DC was quick to place blame for his team's defensive issues on himself this week.

Doug Marrone and His Team Know They Are Fighting for Jobs. Will It Matter?

John Shipley

It is no secret in Jacksonville that Doug Marrone is on the hot seat and will have to fight for his job these next three weeks. Will it matter in terms of results?