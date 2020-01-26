2020 Pro Bowl: Jaguars on Full Display

Despite a disappointing 2019 season which ended in a 6-10 record, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a few positives to take away from their season -- namely having three players selected to the Pro Bowl.

The annual NFL All-Star game will kickoff in Orlando at 3 p.m. and the contest will feature three of the Jaguars' most notable players. Veteran defensive lineman and captain Calais Campbell made the Pro Bowl roster for the fifth time in his career and third consecutive year as a Jaguar. Second-year side receiver DJ Chark was named to the game as an alternate after a breakout season. And joining Campbell and Chark will be rookie defensive end Josh Allen, who led all rookies in sacks and flashed major talent since being selected seventh overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Allen is the first Jaguars' rookie to make the Pro Bowl in the franchise's 25-year history. His 10.5 sacks not only led all rookies but set a Jaguars rookie sack record. He also recorded 11 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Campbell totaled 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles in his 12th season in the NFL. Campbell has now been a Pro Bowl selection every single year he has played in Jacksonville.

Chark caught 78 passes for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns in a breakout season, just one year removed from a rocky rookie season after he was the team's second-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. Chark is the fourth Jacksonville receiver to make the game, following Jimmy Smith, Allen Robinson, and current wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell.

Not much went the Jaguars' way during 2019. There were firings, benchings, and nonstop drama. Despite this, these three Jaguars rose above the adversity and were rewarded for their productive seasons.

When Jaguars fans look back in 2019, there likely won't be many positive memories that follow, but the play of Campbell, Chark, and Allen should be something remembered fondly. Today's Pro Bowl will serve as a reminder to this.