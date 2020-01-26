JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

2020 Pro Bowl: Jaguars on Full Display

John Shipley

Despite a disappointing 2019 season which ended in a 6-10 record, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a few positives to take away from their season -- namely having three players selected to the Pro Bowl.

The annual NFL All-Star game will kickoff in Orlando at 3 p.m. and the contest will feature three of the Jaguars' most notable players. Veteran defensive lineman and captain Calais Campbell made the Pro Bowl roster for the fifth time in his career and third consecutive year as a Jaguar. Second-year side receiver DJ Chark was named to the game as an alternate after a breakout season. And joining Campbell and Chark will be rookie defensive end Josh Allen, who led all rookies in sacks and flashed major talent since being selected seventh overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Allen is the first Jaguars' rookie to make the Pro Bowl in the franchise's 25-year history. His 10.5 sacks not only led all rookies but set a Jaguars rookie sack record. He also recorded 11 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Campbell totaled 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles in his 12th season in the NFL. Campbell has now been a Pro Bowl selection every single year he has played in Jacksonville.

Chark caught 78 passes for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns in a breakout season, just one year removed from a rocky rookie season after he was the team's second-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. Chark is the fourth Jacksonville receiver to make the game, following Jimmy Smith, Allen Robinson, and current wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell.

Not much went the Jaguars' way during 2019. There were firings, benchings, and nonstop drama. Despite this, these three Jaguars rose above the adversity and were rewarded for their productive seasons.

When Jaguars fans look back in 2019, there likely won't be many positive memories that follow, but the play of Campbell, Chark, and Allen should be something remembered fondly. Today's Pro Bowl will serve as a reminder to this. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Senior Bowl Game Winners From a Jaguars Perspective: Who Impressed?

Now that the Senior Bowl has officially wrapped up, which players impressed in the game Saturday?

John Shipley

Mock Draft Roundup: Kiper Mocks a Defensive Stud and a Pass-Catcher to Jaguars

In his first mock draft of the year, ESPN's Mel Kiper mocks two talented players to the Jaguars.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Which Concerning Trend Will the Jaguars’ New Offensive Scheme Have to Reverse?

Jay Gruden will have to change this troubling offensive trend for success in 2020.

John Shipley

Kirk Cousins on Jaguars Hiring Jay Gruden: 'I Don't Think They Could've Done Any Better Than Coach Gruden'

Jay Gruden's former signal-caller had some high praise for him this week.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Senior Bowl Mailbag: Who Caught Our Eye for the Jaguars in Mobile?

After spending the week in Mobile for the Reese's Senior Bowl, we took to social media to take Jaguars-centric questions.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

PFF: Jaguars DL Calais Campbell Was NFL’s Best Run Defender in 2019

The veteran defender has shown few signs of slowing down at this stage of his NFL career.

John Shipley

Roundtable Discussion: What Does the JaguarReport Staff Think of the Jaguars Hiring Jay Gruden?

Our staff shares the takeaways and thoughts we have on the Jaguars landing Jay Gruden as their next OC.

TrevanPixley

by

RandyAlThor

NFL Draft 2020: 4-Round Senior Bowl-Centric Mock Draft for Jaguars

A five-round mock draft for the Jaguars, using only players from the Senior Bowl in Mobile.

John Shipley

Jaguars Officially Hire Jay Gruden As Next Offensive Coordinator

The former Washington head coach won't have to spend a year away from football now that he has a gig with the Jaguars.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

How Has the Senior Bowl Played a Part in Recent Jaguars’ Drafts?

The Jaguars have an extensive history in drafting senior bowl alumni in recent years.

John Shipley