2020 Win Total Grouping Odds Released for Jaguars

Many outside of Jacksonville are expecting the Jaguars to be among the two to three worst teams in the NFL in 2020, which would logically mean most projections for the Jaguars have the club winning four games or fewer.

But despite the negative perception of the Jaguars' chances, some oddsmakers have given the Jaguars a solid chance of winning more than four games for the fourth year in a row.

In win total grouping odds released by BetOnline, the odds indicate the Jaguars' projected win total has a better chance of being between five and nine wins as opposed to four wins or fewer.

The Jaguars were given 5/6 odds to win between five and nine games in 2020 in odds released by BetOnline on Monday. The odds given to the Jaguars to win between zero and four games is 11/10, while the odds for the Jaguars to win between 10 and 14 games is 27/4.

Predictably, the Jaguars were given nearly impossible odds to win between 15 and 16 games at 250/1. Only a handful of teams have won this amount of games over the years, and it would be nothing short of a shock for the 2020 Jaguars to join this group.

Since 2009, the Jaguars have only won four games or fewer twice. Despite the Jaguars only having two non-losing seasons in that span, they typically have finished between five and nine wins more often than not in recent years.

Year Record 2019 6-10 2018 5-11 2017 10-6 2016 3-13 2015 5-11 2014 3-13 2013 4-12 2012 2-14 2011 5-11 2010 8-8 2009 7-9

These odds are released just weeks after BetOnline released its list of spreads for the 2020 season, a list in which favors the Jaguars in a total of zero games.

Why so low on Jacksonville next year? Losing pieces such as Calais Campbell and A.J. Bouye to offseason trades likely play a big part, as does the impending trade of defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, whenever that does actually happen. The Jaguars have also added 12 rookie draft picks and are slated to be among the youngest teams in the entire league.

In addition, the Jaguars will likely be starting sophomore quarterback Gardner Minshew II in 2020. Minshew has 12 games of starting experience and went 6-6 as a starter in 2019, leading all rookie quarterbacks in wins. Despite this, it appears as if oddsmakers are still hesitant to proclaim Minshew as a dependable winning quarterback.

The rest of the AFC South has the following win total grouping odds for 2020:

Houston Texans

5-9 wins: 5/9



10-14 wins: 5/2



0-4 wins: 7/2



15-16 wins: 125/1

Indianapolis Colts

5-9 wins: 4/5



10-14 wins: 5/4



0-4 wins: 23/4



15-16 wins: 100/1