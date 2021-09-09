2021 Season Predictions: Who Wins the Super Bowl? Where Do the Jaguars Finish?

With 28 FanNation publishers coming together to predict the 2021 NFL Season, just how well do the Jaguars fare?

It wasn't unanimoius, but it might as well have been.

The 2021 NFL season officially kicks off tonight with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott. As such, swarms of predictions for the upcoming season have flown in as the sports world awaits the NFL's opening weekend.

To preview the upcoming season, 28 FanNation publishers submitted their picks for this year's divisonal winners, conference champions, and Super Bowl opponents.

As for the Jacksonville Jaguars, well, things went as expected. The Jaguars are luckily sharing the AFC South with the Houston Texans, who all but one publisher voted to finish last in the division. One publisher voted for Houston to finish third -- he was the only publisher to not vote Jacksonville as the third-place finisher, instead slotting the Jaguars into last place.

From the AFC South to the NFC West, from the Jaguars to teams like the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers, there are hundreds of games set to be played over the next several months. Here is how we see them playing out.

Below, you can find Jaguar Report publisher John Shipley's season predictions

MVP: Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

OPOY: Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams

DPOY: Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt

CPOY: Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

OROY: Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

DROY: Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

First coach fired: Bengals HC Zac Taylor

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore

2. Cleveland

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Las Vegas

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: Indianapolis, Cleveland, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Washington

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Carolina

4. Atlanta

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Seattle, Minnesota

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Kansas City over Green Bay

SI FAN NATION PUBLISHER DIVISION RACES CONSENSUS (*-indicates unanimous)

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets*

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati*

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City*

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay*

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit*

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay*

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NICK FIERRO, Bills Central

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. Denver

3. L.A. Chargers

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, Denver.

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Cleveland.

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Philadelphia

3. Washington

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Chicago

3. Minnesota

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Carolina

4. Atlanta

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, New Orleans, Seattle.

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Buffalo

MIKE D'ABATE, Patriot Maven

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis

2. Tennessee

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, Dallas

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Buffalo

TODD KARPOVICH, Raven Country

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore

2, Cleveland

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Las Vegas

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Baltimore

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Philadelphia

3. Washington

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Buffalo over Green Bay

JAMES RAPIEN, All Bengals

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore

2. Cleveland

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Las Vegas

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: New England, Cleveland, Indianapolis

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Philadelphia

3. Dallas

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. Seattle

3. San Francisco

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: Seattle, New Orleans, San Francisco

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams

Super Bowl: Kansas City over Tampa Bay

PETE SMITH, Browns Digest

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Carolina

4. Atlanta

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, Dallas

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay

Super Bowl: Cleveland over Tampa Bay



NOAH STRACKBEIN, All Steelers

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. New York Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Pittsburgh

2. Cleveland

3. Baltimore

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Indianapolis, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Washington

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Chicago

3. Minnesota

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Carolina

4. Atlanta

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Seattle, Washington

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay

Super Bowl: Buffalo over Tampa Bay

COLE THOMPSON, Texans Daily

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Miami, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City



NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. Carolina

3. New Orleans

4. Atlanta

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Dallas, Minnesota

NFC Championship Game: L.A. Rams over Green Bay

Super Bowl: Buffalo over L.A. Rams

Alain Poupart, ALL DOLPHINS

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis

2. Tennessee

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Green Bay over Cleveland

JOSHUA BRISCO, Arrowhead Report

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore

2. Cleveland

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Las Vegas

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Pittsburgh, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Washington

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. Seattle

2. San Francisco

3. L.A. Rams

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: New Orleans, San Francisco, L.A. Rams

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Kansas City over Green Bay

HONDO CARPENTER, Raider Maven

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis

2. Tennessee

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. Las Vegas

3. L.A. Chargers

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, Tennessee

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Washington

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Chicago

3. Minnesota

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Carolina

4. Atlanta

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Washington, New Orleans

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams

Super Bowl: Kansas City over Tampa Bay

FERNANDO RAMIREZ, Charger Report

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore

2. Cleveland

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis

2. Tennessee

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Cleveland, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. N.Y. Giants

3. Dallas

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. Atlanta

3. New Orleans

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, Minnesota

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Buffalo

TIMM HAMM, Cowboy Maven

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. Las Vegas

3. L.A. Chargers

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Chicago

3. Minnesota

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: Dallas, San Francisco, Chicago

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Kansas City

PATRICIA TRAINA, Giants Country

AFC EAST

1. New England

2. Buffalo

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Buffalo, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. N.Y. Giants

3. Dallas

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. Seattle

2. L.A. Rams

3. San Francisco

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Giants, Minnesota

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Cleveland

ED KRACZ, Eagle Maven

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore

2. Cleveland

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Indianapolis, Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. Arizona

3. L.A. Rams

4. Seattle

NFC wild cards: Arizona, L.A. Rams, Dallas

NFC Championship: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Buffalo over Green Bay

DAVID HARRISON, Washington Football

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis

2. Tennessee

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Washington

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Green Bay over Cleveland

GENE CHAMBERLAIN, Bear Digest

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Houston

4. Jacksonville

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Las Vegas

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: L.A. Chargers, Baltimore, New England

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Tennessee

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: New Orleans, San Francisco, Seattle

NFC Championship Game: L.A. Rams over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Kansas City over L.A. Rams

JOHN MAAKARON, All Lions

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Pittsburgh

3. Baltimore

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis

2. Tennessee

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Pittsburgh, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Cleveland

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Washington

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams

Super Bowl: Buffalo over Tampa Bay

BILL HUBER, Packer Central

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Indianapolis, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Chicago

3. Minnesota

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Green Bay over Kansas City

WILL RAGATZ, Inside the Vikings

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore

2. Cleveland

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. Denver

3. L.A. Chargers

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Denver, New England

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. Seattle

3. San Francisco

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: Seattle, San Francisco, Minnesota

NFC Championship Game: Seattle over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Buffalo over Seattle

DAVE HOLCOMB, Falcon Report

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Pittsburgh

2. Baltimore

3. Cleveland

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. Las Vegas

3. L.A. Chargers

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: Baltimore, Miami, Las Vegas

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Pittsburgh

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. Seattle

2. San Francisco

3. L.A. Rams

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, New Orleans, Minnesota

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Kansas City over Green Bay

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN, All Panthers

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Las Vegas

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: Indianapolis, Miami, Baltimore

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Cleveland

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Carolina

4. Atlanta

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. Seattle

3. L.A. Rams

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: Seattle, New Orleans, Los Angeles

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Buffalo over Green Bay

KYLE MOSLEY, Saints News Network

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Miami, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Washington

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. Seattle

2. San Francisco

3. Arizona

4. Los Angeles Rams

NFC wild cards: Washington, San Francisco, New Orleans

NFC Championship Game: New Orleans over Green Bay

Super Bowl: New Orleans over Kansas City

ZACH GOODALL, All Bucs

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Pittsburgh

3. Baltimore

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Pittsburgh, L.A. Chargers, Baltimore

AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Carolina

4. Atlanta

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: Minnesota, San Francisco, Seattle

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Cleveland

HOWARD BALZER, All Cardinals

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis

2. Tennessee

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, Tennessee

AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. Seattle

2. San Francisco

3. L.A. Rams

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, L.A. Rams, Minnesota

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Green Bay over Cleveland

NICK COTHREL, Ram Digest

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1.Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Las Vegas

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: Baltimore, L.A. Chargers, Miami

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, New Orleans, Seattle

NFC Championship Game: L.A. Rams over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Kansas City over L.A. Rams

GRANT COHN, All 49ers

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Miami, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo.

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. N.Y. Giants

3. Dallas

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. Atlanta

3. New Orleans

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. Arizona

2. L.A. Rams

3. San Francisco

4. Seattle

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Seattle

NFC Championship Game: Arizona over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Kansas City over Arizona

CORBIN SMITH, Seahawk Maven

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. Denver

3. L.A. Chargers

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Baltimore, Indianapolis, New England

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Tennessee

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Chicago

3. Minnesota

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. Seattle

2. L.A. Rams

3. San Francisco

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: New Orleans, L.A. Rams, San Francisco

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Seattle

Super Bowl: Green Bay over Kansas City