2021 Season Predictions: Who Wins the Super Bowl? Where Do the Jaguars Finish?
It wasn't unanimoius, but it might as well have been.
The 2021 NFL season officially kicks off tonight with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott. As such, swarms of predictions for the upcoming season have flown in as the sports world awaits the NFL's opening weekend.
To preview the upcoming season, 28 FanNation publishers submitted their picks for this year's divisonal winners, conference champions, and Super Bowl opponents.
As for the Jacksonville Jaguars, well, things went as expected. The Jaguars are luckily sharing the AFC South with the Houston Texans, who all but one publisher voted to finish last in the division. One publisher voted for Houston to finish third -- he was the only publisher to not vote Jacksonville as the third-place finisher, instead slotting the Jaguars into last place.
From the AFC South to the NFC West, from the Jaguars to teams like the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers, there are hundreds of games set to be played over the next several months. Here is how we see them playing out.
Below, you can find Jaguar Report publisher John Shipley's season predictions
MVP: Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady
OPOY: Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams
DPOY: Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt
CPOY: Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow
OROY: Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence
DROY: Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons
First coach fired: Bengals HC Zac Taylor
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2. Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Las Vegas
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: Indianapolis, Cleveland, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Seattle, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Kansas City over Green Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
SI FAN NATION PUBLISHER DIVISION RACES CONSENSUS (*-indicates unanimous)
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets*
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati*
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City*
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay*
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit*
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay*
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. Denver
3. L.A. Chargers
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, Denver.
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Cleveland.
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Philadelphia
3. Washington
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Chicago
3. Minnesota
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, New Orleans, Seattle.
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Buffalo
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis
2. Tennessee
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, Dallas
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Buffalo
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2, Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Las Vegas
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Baltimore
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Philadelphia
3. Washington
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Buffalo over Green Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2. Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Las Vegas
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: New England, Cleveland, Indianapolis
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Philadelphia
3. Dallas
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. Seattle
3. San Francisco
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: Seattle, New Orleans, San Francisco
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams
Super Bowl: Kansas City over Tampa Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, Dallas
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay
Super Bowl: Cleveland over Tampa Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. New York Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Pittsburgh
2. Cleveland
3. Baltimore
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Indianapolis, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Chicago
3. Minnesota
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Seattle, Washington
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay
Super Bowl: Buffalo over Tampa Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Miami, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. Carolina
3. New Orleans
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Dallas, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: L.A. Rams over Green Bay
Super Bowl: Buffalo over L.A. Rams
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis
2. Tennessee
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Green Bay over Cleveland
-------------------------------------------------------------------
JOSHUA BRISCO, Arrowhead Report
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2. Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Las Vegas
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Pittsburgh, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. Seattle
2. San Francisco
3. L.A. Rams
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: New Orleans, San Francisco, L.A. Rams
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Kansas City over Green Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis
2. Tennessee
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. Las Vegas
3. L.A. Chargers
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, Tennessee
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Chicago
3. Minnesota
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Washington, New Orleans
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams
Super Bowl: Kansas City over Tampa Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
FERNANDO RAMIREZ, Charger Report
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2. Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis
2. Tennessee
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Cleveland, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. N.Y. Giants
3. Dallas
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. Atlanta
3. New Orleans
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Buffalo
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. Las Vegas
3. L.A. Chargers
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Chicago
3. Minnesota
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: Dallas, San Francisco, Chicago
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Kansas City
-------------------------------------------------------------------
PATRICIA TRAINA, Giants Country
AFC EAST
1. New England
2. Buffalo
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Buffalo, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. N.Y. Giants
3. Dallas
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. Seattle
2. L.A. Rams
3. San Francisco
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Giants, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Cleveland
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2. Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Indianapolis, Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. Arizona
3. L.A. Rams
4. Seattle
NFC wild cards: Arizona, L.A. Rams, Dallas
NFC Championship: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Buffalo over Green Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
DAVID HARRISON, Washington Football
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis
2. Tennessee
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Green Bay over Cleveland
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Houston
4. Jacksonville
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Las Vegas
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: L.A. Chargers, Baltimore, New England
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Tennessee
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: New Orleans, San Francisco, Seattle
NFC Championship Game: L.A. Rams over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Kansas City over L.A. Rams
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Pittsburgh
3. Baltimore
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis
2. Tennessee
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Pittsburgh, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Cleveland
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams
Super Bowl: Buffalo over Tampa Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Indianapolis, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Chicago
3. Minnesota
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Green Bay over Kansas City
-------------------------------------------------------------------
WILL RAGATZ, Inside the Vikings
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2. Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. Denver
3. L.A. Chargers
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Denver, New England
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. Seattle
3. San Francisco
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: Seattle, San Francisco, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: Seattle over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Buffalo over Seattle
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Pittsburgh
2. Baltimore
3. Cleveland
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. Las Vegas
3. L.A. Chargers
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: Baltimore, Miami, Las Vegas
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Pittsburgh
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. Seattle
2. San Francisco
3. L.A. Rams
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, New Orleans, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Kansas City over Green Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN, All Panthers
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Las Vegas
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: Indianapolis, Miami, Baltimore
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Cleveland
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. Seattle
3. L.A. Rams
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: Seattle, New Orleans, Los Angeles
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Buffalo over Green Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
KYLE MOSLEY, Saints News Network
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Miami, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. Seattle
2. San Francisco
3. Arizona
4. Los Angeles Rams
NFC wild cards: Washington, San Francisco, New Orleans
NFC Championship Game: New Orleans over Green Bay
Super Bowl: New Orleans over Kansas City
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Pittsburgh
3. Baltimore
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Pittsburgh, L.A. Chargers, Baltimore
AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: Minnesota, San Francisco, Seattle
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Cleveland
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis
2. Tennessee
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, Tennessee
AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. Seattle
2. San Francisco
3. L.A. Rams
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, L.A. Rams, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Green Bay over Cleveland
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1.Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Las Vegas
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: Baltimore, L.A. Chargers, Miami
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, New Orleans, Seattle
NFC Championship Game: L.A. Rams over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Kansas City over L.A. Rams
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Miami, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo.
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. N.Y. Giants
3. Dallas
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. Atlanta
3. New Orleans
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. Arizona
2. L.A. Rams
3. San Francisco
4. Seattle
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Seattle
NFC Championship Game: Arizona over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Kansas City over Arizona
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. Denver
3. L.A. Chargers
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Baltimore, Indianapolis, New England
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Tennessee
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Chicago
3. Minnesota
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. Seattle
2. L.A. Rams
3. San Francisco
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: New Orleans, L.A. Rams, San Francisco
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Seattle
Super Bowl: Green Bay over Kansas City