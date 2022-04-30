2022 NFL Draft: Jaguars Draft Wyoming LB Chad Muma No. 70 Overall

The Jaguars turned in their second pick for the third round, finishing their night.

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a surprise pick at No. 70 overall, selecting Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma with their second pick of the third round.

Muma is the second linebacker the Jaguars have drafted and their third defender drafted in the first four picks. The Jaguars have spent four picks in the top-70, with Muma finishing off their Round 3.

Logan Wilson's former backup, Muma was a first-team All-MWC selection the last two seasons, leading the team in tackles and being named a team captain in each season.

The Jaguars selected Georgia edge defender Travon Walker at No. 1 and Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd at No. 27 during the first round of the draft. The Jaguars were originally slated to pick at No. 33 but made a move late Thursday night.

The Jaguars traded the No. 33 pick, the No. 106 pick (fourth-round), and the No. 180 pick (sixth-round) for the No. 27 pick, taking Tampa Bay's spot in the first round and ensuring one of the draft's top linebackers would land in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars kicked off by taking Kentucky center Luke Fortner at No. 65 overall.

The Jaguars have six picks remaining in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Round 3, No. 70 overall (via Carolina)

Round 5, No. 157 overall (via Minnesota)

Round 6, No. 188 overall (via Seattle)

Round 6, No. 197 overall (via Philadelphia)

Round 6, No. 198 overall (via Pittsburgh)

Round 7, No. 222 overall